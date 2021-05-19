FLORA — The Flora School will take advantage of current technology to present classes online this year instead of in-person, once again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online classes include: 9-Patch Lap Quilt, Blacksmithing from the Ground Up, Basic Bladesmithing, Weaving: The 3 Rs — Recycling, Reusing, Repurposing! and French Burrito Pillowcase.
Sewing, blacksmithing and weaving, all three were important skills used by the pioneers. The blacksmithing and weaving classes will be building the forge and the loom.
Class fees are by donation after taking the class, “therefore, a donation is not required, but is appreciated,” said Laura Wisdom, a Portland-area resident who is in charge of FSEC classes.
Each class has a materials and equipment list. Since the classes are online, it is important to register ahead of time to make sure all materials and equipment are gathered. Register and learn class times by emailing fsec.education@gmail.com. Students will receive information on using the format used for the online classes, i.e. Zoom, Messenger Room, etc. and how to donate.
