MAY 4
12:02 p.m. – Arrested for Probation Violation by Wallowa County Community Corrections, Nicholle Marie Coles, 46, of Wallowa. Original charge Animal Neglect. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
12:13 p.m. – Community Corrections attempting to locate person in Joseph.
3:17 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections arrested David D. Killion, 60, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charge Felon in Possession of Firearm. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
6:18 p.m. – Loose steer in Enterprise.
MAY 5
12:09 a.m. – Search and Rescue aid requested from Union County.
4:17 a.m. – 911 call for domestic in Enterprise.
1:28 p.m. – Alarm at business in Joseph.
1:45 p.m. – Attempted theft of mail in the city of Enterprise.
2:48 p.m. – Report of a violation of a stalking order in the city of Enterprise.
3:18 p.m. – Road hazard rural Wallowa.
6:44 p.m. – Littering complaint rural Enterprise.
8:19 p.m. – 911 call for report of hit and run.
9:45 p.m. – Speeding vehicle complaint in Enterprise.
11:03 p.m. – 911 call to report a possible fire in Enterprise.
MAY 6
10:06 a.m. – Arrested by Community Corrections for Probation Violation, Eric Michael Landowski, 51, of Joseph. Original charge Theft I Felony. Sanctioned by Community Corrections.
10:21 a.m. – Public assist.
1:59 p.m. – 911 call reporting violation of a court stalking order in Enterprise.
2:01 p.m. – 911 report of loose dogs in the highway in rural Wallowa.
4:39 p.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
5:23 p.m. – Report of a burglary in Flora.
5:28 p.m. – Request for a welfare check in Enterprise.
8:41 p.m. – Welfare check in rural Enterprise.
11:46 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Alan James Griffin, 41, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charge of Criminal Mischief III.
11:51 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for William Jonathan Andrew, 42, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charge of Menacing.
MAY 7
4:00 a.m. – Injured deer reported on Hwy 82 in rural Enterprise.
8:14 a.m. – Restraining Order violation.
3:37 p.m. – Report of dog as a public nuisance in Lostine.
5:16 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenyon C. Davidson, 18, of Wallowa for Criminal Mischief II and MIP. He was cited and released.
MAY 8
1:34 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
2:58 p.m. – Agency assist in Enterprise with DHS.
6:15 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler J. Johnston, 24, of Enterprise on a Nationwide Felony Warrant issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court on charges of Theft I Aggravated. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
8:05 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Misty M. McNall, 40, of Enterprise on a Nationwide Felony Warrant issued by Wallowa County Circuit Court on charges of Theft I Aggravated. She was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
MAY 9
8:42 a.m. – Stalking order complaint in Joseph.
10:49 p.m. – Snake River patrol called in from the Forest Service.
12:04 p.m. – Public assist via phone at Wallowa Lake.
6:36 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
MAY 10
3:35 p.m. – 911 reporting domestic in Enterprise.
4:39 p.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
6:37 p.m. – 911 domestic reported in Lostine.
9:00 p.m. – Report of loose cattle on Hwy 82 in Minam Canyon.
9:06 p.m. – Traffic complaint on Hwy 82 in rural Wallowa.
10:21 p.m. – Suspicious person reported in rural Troy.
