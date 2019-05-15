MAY 6
6:52 a.m. – Two dead cows reported in rural Enterprise.
10:05 a.m. – Loose horses in Enterprise.
12:18 p.m. – Drug offense in Enterprise.
3:10 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
4:34 p.m. – Ryan Eugene Coles, 39, of Wallowa was arrested by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Assault 4, Menacing and Harassment. Subject posted bail and was released.
6:49 p.m. – Traffic crash, non injury rural Enterprise.
9:53 p.m. – Theft complaint from Enterprise.
MAY 7
2:07 p.m. – Animal complaint in rural Joseph.
4:13 p.m. – Deer hit and still alive.
5:37 p.m. – Report of sheep out in the road, rural Joseph.
6:00 p.m. – Report of an out of control fire in rural Joseph.
8:33 p.m. – Mark Shawn Thompson, 44, of Lostine was arrested by WCSO on charges of Sexual Abuse I, Contributing to the Sexual Delinquency of a Minor, and Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor. Subject was held at the Justice Center and transported to Umatilla County Jail.
MAY 8
5:50 a.m. – 911 reporting a bull out on Hwy 82.
11:45 a.m. – 911 report of a possible fire in rural Joseph.
3:11 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Patrick Angelo Maroney, 60, of Enterprise for Probation Violation and Tampering with drug records. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
7:20 p.m. – Drug paraphernalia surrender.
7:38 p.m. – Brittanie Ryan Cord, 30, of Enterprise was arrested by EPD on charges of Recklessly Endangering Another Person x 3. Subject was held at the Justice Center and transported to Umatilla County Jail.
MAY 9
4:29 a.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a warrant for Judith Denise Clark, 39, of Lostine for Probation Violation. Original charge of Felon Weapon.
4:43 a.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a warrant for Jeffery Brian Meyer, 51, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charge of Burg II.
8:58 a.m. – Complaint in Enterprise of offensive littering.
2:31 p.m. – Possible wolf depredation in rural Joseph.
5:38 p.m. – Trespass reported in Wallowa.
8:24 p.m. – 911 call for single vehicle crash in rural Enterprise.
11:54 p.m. – Gerritt James Johnson, 26, of Enterprise was arrested by Oregon State Police on a Wallowa County Warrant for Probation Violation. Original charge DELIV METH. Subject was held at the Justice Center and then transported to Umatilla County Jail.
11:57 p.m. – Judith Denise Clark, 39, of Wallowa was arrested by WCSO on a Wallowa County Warrant for Probation Violation. Original charge of Felon Weap. Subject was taken to the Justice Center and transported to Umatilla County Jail.
MAY 10
11:37 a.m. – Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
12:59 p.m. – Report of loose mule in rural Enterprise.
3:28 p.m. — 911 with traffic complaint in Enterprise.
3:44 p.m. – 911 criminal mischief reported in Joseph.
3:58 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
5:26 p.m. – 911 report of an ATV accident in rural Enterprise.
6:33 p.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued a warrant for David W. Franklin, 28, of Joseph for Probation Violation. Original charge DUII.
MAY 11
8:21 a.m. – Illegal parking complaint in Joseph.
9:14 a.m. – Civil dispute reported in Joseph.
12:38 p.m. – Harassment reported in Imnaha.
3:51 p.m. – 911 reporting violation of Stalking Order. WCSO arrested Arnildo Joseph Uppiano, 89, of Enterprise on charges of Violation of Court Stalking Protection Order. Cited and released.
10:08 p.m. – Animal complaint in Wallowa.
MAY 12
1:05 a.m. – 911 reporting possible fire in Wallowa.
6:53 a.m. – Cow in roadway Hwy 82, mp 67.
9:48 a.m. – Cows in roadway rural Joseph.
11:15 a.m. – Field fire in rural Joseph.
