FOR THE RECORD
APRIL 13
5:05 a.m. – 911 call reporting shop on fire rural Enterprise.
6:33 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported from Joseph.
11:32 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
12:52 p.m. – Possible child neglect reported to WCSO.
1:45 p.m. – Report of non injury traffic crash Hwy 82 MP 66.
2:20 p.m. – Civil dispute in Wallowa.
3:45 p.m. – Unattended grass fire in Enterprise.
8:29 p.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
APRIL 14
8:54 a.m. – Public assist in Joseph.
9:54 a.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complaint in rural Enterprise.
12:13 p.m. – Report of harassment in Enterprise.
2:10 p.m. – 911 reporting a vehicle with a tire on fire.
3:20 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Wallowa.
5:49 p.m. – 911 call reporting unattended child in vehicle in Enterprise.
APRIL 15
11:09 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle complaint in Enterprise.
1:11 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Joseph.
2:45 p.m. – 911 call reporting a fire in Enterprise.
3:35 p.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
3:47 p.m. – Report of dogs running at large in rural Joseph.
4:01 p.m. – Possible animal neglect reported in rural Wallowa.
APRIL 16
10:09 a.m. – Reckless driving complaint, Joseph.
12:22 p.m. – Single vehicle traffic crash Hwy 82 MP 41.
12:38 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Mischelle Y. Hileman, 56, of Wallowa for Assault IV and Harassment. She was cited and released.
2:25 p.m. – Suspicious person reported in Wallowa.
2:47 p.m. – Theft reported in rural Wallowa.
5:29 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
APRIL 17
10:30 a.m. – 911 call reporting loose cows in Enterprise.
11:31 a.m. – Attempt to locate for warrant service in Enterprise.
12:42 p.m. – Animal complaint in Enterprise.
1:06 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
3:14 p.m. – 911 report of a possible fire in rural Joseph. Controlled burn.
4:16 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Kristal D. Jenkins, 41, of Enterprise for DUII and Reckless Driving. She was cited and released to a third party.
9:50 p.m. – Report of single fence post on fire in rural Joseph.
11:45 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise. Vehicle towed for expired tags and no insurance.
APRIL 18
4:01 p.m. – Found property at Wallowa Lake.
6:11 p.m. – Telephonic harassment reported in rural Imnaha.
6:20 p.m. – Report of stolen vehicle in rural Joseph.
8:39 p.m. – Traffic stop in rural Enterprise. Vehicle towed for no insurance.
APRIL 19
12:39 p.m. – 911 reporting a riding accident involving a horse in Minam Canyon.
3:32 p.m. – Civil dispute, rural Joseph.
