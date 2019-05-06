FOR THE RECORD
APRIL 29
12:22 p.m. – Jeffery Jason Wingo, 48, of Enterprise was arrested by Enterprise Police Dept. on charges of Harassment and Interfering with a Police Officer. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
2:55 p.m. – Hit and run in Joseph, non injury.
3:52 p.m. – Barking dog complaint in Enterprise.
4:36 p.m. – Motor vehicle crash, non injury.
4:42 p.m. – Motor vehicle crash, non injury.
APRIL 30
8:25 a.m. – Stolen vehicle reported from Joseph.
9:06 a.m. – Raymond Lee Kratochyll, 41, of La Grande was arrested by La Grande Police Dept. on a Wallowa County warrant and charged with Burglary I, Theft II, and Criminal Mischief II.
9:20 a.m. – Stolen vehicle reported from Joseph.
11:13 a.m. – Criminal Mischief II in Enterprise.
5:01 p.m. – Unauthorized use of Motor Vehicle.
MAY 1
5:34 a.m. – Wallowa Circuit Court issued 2 warrants for Jacob Michael Ellis, 29, of Enterprise for Probation Violation. Original charges of Burglary I and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.
5:45 a.m. – Wallowa County Parole and Probation issued a warrant for Dalton Chase Tanzey, 24, of Wallowa for Probation Violation. Original charge Burglary I.
7:00 a.m. – Missing person from Imnaha.
11:18 a.m. – Jason William Touve, 40, of Enterprise was remanded by the court.
11:42 a.m. – 911 call with Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
2:58 p.m. – Disturbance in Wallowa.
3:24 p.m. – Negotiating bad check in Enterprise.
6:07 p.m. – Jeremy Mitchel Hankey, 29, of Enterprise turned himself into Umatilla County Jail on 2 Wallowa County warrants. Probation violation original charge DUII and Theft I.
9:13 p.m. – Hit and run reported in Joseph.
MAY 2
10:39 a.m. – Theft reported in rural Enterprise.
2:33 p.m. – Commercial burglary alarm in Joseph.
2:52 p.m. – 911 call reporting trespass in Enterprise. Unfounded.
5:19 p.m. – Report of a disturbance in Enterprise.
6:01 p.m. – 911 report of Domestic in Wallowa.
MAY 3
2:24 a.m. – Starlynn M. Brown, 39, of Baker City was arrested by Enterprise Police Dept. on charges of Assault IV Felony Domestic Violence and Harassment She was taken to the Justice Center and transported to Umatilla County Jail.
9:00 a.m. – Speeding complaint on Hurricane Creek Road, rural Enterprise.
11:57 a.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Lostine.
MAY 4
12:28 a.m. – 911 reporting an assault in Joseph.
6:48 a.m. – Report of loose horses in Joseph.
9:47 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in rural Joseph.
11:02 a.m. – Domestic reported in Wallowa. Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordan William Wilson, 29, of Wallowa on charges of Assault IV DV and Menacing. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
3:14 p.m. – Drug offense in Enterprise.
5:56 p.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Lostine.
8:10 p.m. – Report of a disturbance in Enterprise.
MAY 5
2:30 p.m. – 911 report of loose horses in Joseph.
5:16 p.m. – 911 reporting sheep loose on Imnaha Hwy.
8:45 p.m. – 911 report of suicidal subject in Joseph.
