The fossilized tail of a young dinosaur that lived on a prairie in southern Alberta, Canada, is home to the remains of a fossilized 70-million-year-old tumor. That type of tumor, LCH (Langerhans cell histiocytosis), is a modern-day rare and sometimes painful disease that still afflicts humans, particularly children under the age of 10. This type of tumor is benign.
Researchers at the Tel Aviv University and Indiana University made the discovery.
Professor Bruce Rothschild and Darren Tanke spotted an unusual structure in the vertebrae of a tail of a young dinosaur of a grass-eating herbivore species, common in the world 66 million to 80 million years ago. There were large cavities in two of the vertebrae segments, which were unearthed at the Dinosaur Provincial Park in southern Alberta, Canada.
It was the specific shape of the cavities that attracted the attention of researchers.
“They were extremely similar to the cavities produced by tumors associated with the rare disease LCH that still exists today in humans,” Tanke said. “Most of the LCH-related tumors, which can be very painful, suddenly appear in the bones of children aged 2 to 10 years. Thankfully, these tumors disappear without intervention in many cases.”
“The micro-CT produces very high-resolution imaging, up to a few microns,” Hilla May said. “We scanned the dinosaur vertebrae and created a computerized 3D reconstruction of the tumor and the blood vessels that fed it. The micro and macro analyses confirmed that it was, in fact, LCH. This is the first time this disease has been identified in a dinosaur.”
According to May, the surprising findings indicate that the disease is not unique to humans, and that it has survived for more than 60 million years.
