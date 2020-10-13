SALEM— Infuse some fun and spooky science into the school year by taking part in the free, three-day Spooky Science Challenge planned for Oct. 20-22.
According to a press release, the challenge aims to engage elementary school-aged children and their families in hands-on science experiments in a live, interactive forum via Zoom. Make potions bubble, marvel at optical illusions and turn an egg inside-out without cracking the shell — and learn the science behind the transformations.
The challenge will take place remotely via Zoom at noon Oct. 20, 21 and 22. Can’t make the live show? All registrants have access to watch a replay and do the experiments at their convenience. Kids are encouraged to share their results so that the whole group can collectively analyze and discuss the observations — but beware, this will be a little messy.
In addition to getting hands-on with science, a lively interactive private Facebook group will provide a platform for discussions and questions outside of the live online gathering time. There will also be opportunities to participate in contests and win prizes.
The challenge is led by Karen McFarlane Holman, Ph.D., an enthusiastic, award-winning chemistry professor with 30 years experience teaching science.
Holman has been carrying out science discussions, explanations and experiments via Facebook livestreams all summer. Her last science challenge was a huge success and she is holding this one by popular demand.
“When it was decided that local schools would be online in the fall, I decided to create a program that allows for live interaction and to help children learn science in a way that is fun and focuses on curiosity, not right or wrong answers,” Holman said.
Sign up for the challenge free at sciencecatchup.com/join.
