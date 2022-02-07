ENTERPRISE — Friendship is the key to a long, successful marriage, say Bob and Shirley Crawford.
And they would know, having recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary, they said during a Wednesday, Feb.2 interview at their Alder Slope home.
“She’s been my best friend since we first met,” Bob said. “The definition of a friend is someone who knows you and still likes you.”
Shirley had another key to success.
“I agree it’s about being best friends, but also keep your sense of humor,” she said. “It’ll take you through a lot of things.”
They both agree that having much in common also helps. They both enjoy the outdoors, reading, camping, hiking and having hobbies. Shirley quilts and used to draw and paint. Bob likes woodworking, fishing and golf.
“We still do most of the things we’ve always done, but much more slowly,” Shirley said.
First meeting
The pair met while attending Wallowa High School in the 1940s.
“I have to say that when I first noticed you early in the school year, you were wearing lipstick, a dress and high heels,” Shirley said to her husband. “But all the other boys were, too.”
“That was for our freshman initiation,” Bob quickly clarified.
But his first conversation with her didn’t quite go as he’d hoped.
“We met in 1946 the first time, and I asked her where she got the sweater with the bumps on it and she kicked me on the shins,” he said.
“That was a comment about my figure, so he deserved the kick in the shins,: she said. “We didn’t have any further conversation for about another year and a half.”
But eventually — with a little help from a friend — they became a couple. Bob didn’t drive so he got a ride from a neighbor who was a friend and fellow student to school from his home more than 4 miles out of town.
“My friend had a crush on Shirley’s best friend and he wanted to ask her best friend out, but he was pretty sure that he wouldn’t get anywhere if Shirley wasn’t included, too, so he asked me if I would ask her out and I did,” Bob said. “I was surprised because she was one of the ‘in’ people and I was on the outside looking in all the time.”
The minute she said that she would go was the point where Bob said he fell in love with Shirley.
Shirley didn’t exactly agree, but did go out with Bob.
“There was no way I would’ve asked her out if it hadn’t been for him,” Bob said of his friend.
The date was in early spring 1948 after practice for the junior class play. Bob’s friend had a Jeep and the date consisted of riding the icy roads where, as Bob tells it, “My friend would put on the brakes at the intersection, he’d turn his wheel and we’d go spinning around. … So, she went — I think her girlfriend went once — but basically, we’ve been together ever since, and that was the nearly 74 years ago.”
Some of their early romantic encounters were quite tame compared to what today’s culture envisions.
“We sat on her grandparents’ porch in the summertime and I would massage her feet and we would ponder the future,” Bob said. “I would visit with her in the evening after school, after ball practice or whatever we were doing. … We would be inside and her granddad would come out about midnight and say, ‘Well, this boy needs his sleep. It’s time to go home.’ My neighbor was working at the mill and if I timed it right, I could get a ride with him home. Lots of times I didn’t time it right and I’d end up walking home 4½ miles. Sometimes in the summertime I rode my bicycle. Then, after I got a car, we rode around in style. It was a Model A Ford.”
Married young
When they got around to getting married, he was just 18 and she was a few months older at 19. Her grandparents, with whom she lived since her sophomore year in high school, had a typical reaction. Her grandmother was Hattie Fisher, who taught in Wallowa for about 40 years.
“They thought we were too young, which we probably were,” Shirley said.
Bob’s parents were enthusiastic.
“They loved her. My mother told me, ‘I expect you guys will have some trouble. If you do, Shirley’s always welcome here; you’re not.’ That was kind of funny,” he said. “As I recall, to get married, I had to be 21 and she had to be 18 without parental permission. I wasn’t 21 and I was petrified. I went to my dad and he didn’t have any problem, but he said I needed to ask my mother. I finally got up the nerve enough to ask her and I swear she could’ve done a backflip because she was so happy to turn me over to somebody else.”
After marrying at a church in La Grande, they both continued in the jobs they’d gotten. He was working for a neighbor’s ranch.
“Just before I graduated high school, the neighbor lost his hired man so after I graduated, my dad came to me and said, ‘Bob, you’ve graduated. It looks like you have two options. You can leave home or you can leave home and get a job.’ So I went over and applied that day to be the neighbor’s hired man and he hired me and I went to work the next day,” he said.
Shirley attended a year of college at Eastern Oregon University and went to work for the Wallowa Record newspaper doing some deep investigative reporting.
“I was the one who went around town and asked who’d been to La Grande shopping and that sort of thing,” she said. “You know, really exciting stuff. I also did the sports things, but the coaches helped a lot with that.”
Careers in education
The Crawfords left Wallowa in 1954 and worked at various jobs, but mostly as educators, both as teachers and Bob as an administrator. After Wallowa, they lived and held various jobs in Pilot Rock; Walla Walla and Tekoa, Washington; Lewiston, Idaho; Adel and Lakeview before retiring to Enterprise.
During those years, they had three sons and a daughter who have produced 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. It was while they lived in Lewiston that they decided to go back to school and got their teaching credentials before returning to Oregon.
One of their most unique situations as educators was their first teaching jobs at the tiny town of Adel, east of Lakeview, where they were the entire faculty for seven years in a community they loved. The folks around the small town found it interesting that the school’s two teachers were married.
“They accused us of having our faculty meetings in bed every night,” Bob laughed.
“They were just joking,” Shirley said. “It was a great community to live in.”
The small school had just 22 kids when they moved there and the student body had increased to 50 by the time they left. They kept in touch with the folks there, even attending funerals for many of the parents and some students over the years.
Their last teaching positions were in Vale, where Shirley retired from Willowcreek School in 1993 and Bob retired from the high school in 1996.
Retiring to Enterprise
They bought the land where their current home on Alder Slope is in 1979.
“When I was in high school, I would drive up here and look up the slope and see the place across the road and I told myself then that I wanted to live up there sometime,” Bob said. “We came up here when we were going to retire because we didn’t plan on living in Lakeview or Vale and we came up here and made an offer on the place and they turned us down, so we went back home disappointed. Then, we got a letter from a realtor who said he had 10 acres he’d like to show us, so we came up here and looked at this piece — it was just an alfalfa field at the time — and made an offer and they accepted it.”
The Crawfords started building their home two years later.
“The first two years, we had the well done and the excavation and the septic tank,” Shirley recalled.
“One of my sons came over and helped put in the footings,” Bob said.
They’ve lived in their comfortable home on their 25 acres on the slope since 1996.
As for the coming Valentine’s Day, they’ll probably take it easy. It’s likely it’ll be much like the first Valentine’s Day of their married life that wasn’t very memorable.
“He was probably feeding and milking cows,” Shirley recalled.
“It pretty much took all day,” Bob agreed.
