WALLOWA — After a hiatus of two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tribes gathered once again last weekend for the 30th annual Tamkaliks Celebration at the Nez Perce Tribal Homeland Project just outside of Wallowa.

An estimated 450 people from numerous tribes all across the West, as well as non-Indians, were served at the friendship feast that concluded the three-day event, said Nancy Crenshaw, one of the organizers. Many others came just to enjoy the dancing by tribal members in their colorful regalia, as well as the sound of the drums and accompanying songs in native languages. Stories of the Nez Perce and other tribes also abounded.

