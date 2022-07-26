The grand entry led by the whip man, the eagle staff and the American flag serves as a prelude to the dance contests as the various dancers follow Saturday, July 23, 2022, during the 30th annual Tamkaliks Celebration in Wallowa.
Women warriors, female descendants of women who participated in the 1877 Nez Perce War, enter the dance arbor Saturday, July 23, 2022, during the 30th annual Tamkaliks Celebration in Wallowa. After their entry, each woman and girl explained her Nez Perce name and her connection to a veteran of the 1877 war.
From left, Cristina Ferea, Armand Menthorne a Umatilla tribal member in charge of the longhouse, Mystic Voice from South Korea and Jonathan Azis take part in the conclusion of the naming ceremony as part of the 30th annual Tamkaliks Celebration on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Wallowa.
Tents, tepees and campers were in abundance over the weekend at the Nez Perce Tribal Homeland Project at Wallowa during the 30th annual Tamkaliks Celebration. Some will remain all this week for Chief Joseph Days.
Dancers of all ages were out in their finest regalia in the dance arbor Saturday, July 23, 2022, during the 30th annual Tamkaliks Celebration.
Bill Bradshaw/
Wallowa County Chieftain
Only three riders and five horses were on hand for the horse procession early Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the beginning of the second day of the 30th annual Tamkaliks Celebration at Wallowa.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
The 2022 Chief Joseph Days Court was on hand Saturday, July 23, 2022, for the Tamkaliks Celebration in Wallowa. From left are Princess Mia Salerno, Princess Bailey Vernam and Queen Maggie Zacharias.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Children collect presents in the longhouse Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the conclusion of a naming ceremony during the 30th annual Tamkaliks Celebration at Wallowa.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
A hand-dug canoe is one of the items reflecting Nez Perce culture on display at the Homeland Project in Wallowa, the site of the 30th annual Tamkaliks Celebration over the weekend.
WALLOWA — After a hiatus of two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tribes gathered once again last weekend for the 30th annual Tamkaliks Celebration at the Nez Perce Tribal Homeland Project just outside of Wallowa.
An estimated 450 people from numerous tribes all across the West, as well as non-Indians, were served at the friendship feast that concluded the three-day event, said Nancy Crenshaw, one of the organizers. Many others came just to enjoy the dancing by tribal members in their colorful regalia, as well as the sound of the drums and accompanying songs in native languages. Stories of the Nez Perce and other tribes also abounded.
About 26 vendors also were on site, offering food, crafts and various displays, Crenshaw said.
Competitions
Although Tamkaliks isn’t intended as a big fundraiser, Crenshaw said, it does bring in some money that’s generally given out right away.
Two main memorial scholarships honor Taz Conner and Terry Crenshaw.
This year, the winners of the two primary $1,000 scholarships awarded were Teresa Leighton of Lapwai, Idaho, who won the Taz Conner Scholarship and Adalyn Bennett Deal of Wallowa, who won the Terry Crenshaw Scholarship.
In addition to the scholarships, the dancers competed for a chance to win money in a variety of categories.
First prize earned $500, second was awarded $300, third earned $200 and fourth got $100.
The winners and their categories included:
Temiketset Memorial Slickstyle Dance: 1. Sam Slickpoo 2. Jeremy Wolf 3. Atish Williams 4. Levi Blackwolf.
Mens Traditional: 1. Marquis Leighton 2. Nathan Bob 3. Eric Broncheau.
Mens Traditional Sr.: 1. Syd John 2. Terry Heemsak Sr. 3. Phil Allen.
Fast and Fancy: 1. Redhorse Wesley 2. Gary Smith 3.Garrett Begay.
Most events opened with a prayer to the Creator, offering thanks and asking for guidance. One of the more spiritual ceremonies was when a native name was conferred on a tribal member.
Armand Menthorne, a member of the Umatilla Tribe who is in charge of the longhouse at the Homeland Project, emphasized that the Creator brought those in attendance together for a reason. That was exemplified in the presence of a woman from South Korea — Mystic Voice — and a man from Africa — Jonathan Azis.
The ceremony may have been spiritual, but it was far from dour.
In introducing and welcoming Mystic Voice, Menthorne said, “That’s what she wants to be called by, but in Indian humor we can call her anything we want.”
The room erupted with laughter.
“We have to welcome one another,” he said. “The Creator made a plan for her to be here and she’s here. … Maybe she’ll come again and bring some of her family — or maybe she’ll pay for all of us to go to South Korea.”
That sparked another round of laughter.
She said she was glad to be there and emphasized some similarities between her people and the Nez Perce. She told how she lived on an island off the Korean coast that once was independent. Her people — like the Nimiipuu — had become known as horse breeders. In the Korean case, they bred horses for the Mongol Empire. Also like the Nez Perce, her people’s land had become occupied.
“You’re the people of the Wallowas and of horses,” she said to the crowd. “We like you to share your wisdom with our nation and the world to live in harmony with nations.”
The past
Tamkaliks — which in Nimiipuu means “from where you can see the mountains” — has been going on since 1990 when Taz Conner and Terry and Nancy Crenshaw organized the first such event. According to the Homeland website, in 1989, Conner, a descendant of Old Chief Joseph, Tuekakas, was invited by the city of Wallowa to help them plan some kind of Native American festival in Wallowa. It was decided that a friendship potluck and powwow would be the most appropriate event.
The first Tamkaliks took place in 1990 in the Wallowa High School gymnasium. Once the tribe purchased the 160-acres site where the Homeland Project now is — in 1997 — the powwow and potluck was renamed Tamkaliks.
Now, Tamkaliks takes place (usually) on the third weekend of July, the weekend before Chief Joseph Days in Joseph.
“Part of the reason we do that is some people like to come and camp through both,” Crenshaw said.
Next year’s Tamkaliks is already scheduled for July 21-23, 2023.
