JOSEPH — In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the staff and board of the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture must adjust the format of its annual Gift of Art — Youth Art Fundraiser, according to a press release.
Although there won’t be able to be a traditional in-person celebration, the center invites artists to sell artwork at the center from Dec. 1- 24.
All artwork must be priced under $100 retail.
Art can vary from ceramics, to high-end crafts and paintings. Artists can submit up to three works. All artwork will be on sale on the center’s website as well as live in the gallery at 403 N Main St. in Joseph.
Artists will receive a 60/40 commission. All proceeds will go towards the center’s Youth Arts Program, art bags and scholarships.
“We are changing the format of the Gift of Art fundraiser in response to the coronavirus,” Executive Director Cheryl Coughlan said. “Instead of a silent auction, we decided to go for affordable art that people can purchase and take home or purchase online and pick up.”
To submit artwork for the Gift of Art, email prospective artwork to coordinator@josephy.org by 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15. Email up to three images (photographs of artwork must be high-quality, longest side must be up to 1,200 dpi), please include the artist's name, a short biography, a website (if applicable), medium and size of work. All work must be original.
Artists will be notified by that week by phone or email what artwork has been accepted.
Artwork will need to be at the center by Monday, Nov. 30. Contact Megan Wolfe at the center to make arrangements for drop-off.
The online auction goes live at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Anyone with questions email Wolfe at coordinator@josephy.org or call 541-432-0505.
