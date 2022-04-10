ENTERPRISE — The Easter bunny won’t be a small, white rabbit in Wallowa County; this year, he’ll be a big, bearded glassblower distributing his eggs around the county to be found.
“It’ll be 100 eggs over 100 miles,” said Stirling Webb, owner of Moonshine Glass Art in Enterprise. “We’re doing Lostine, Enterprise, Imnaha, Joseph, Wallowa, we’ll be out in the wilderness, we’re really going to spread these around, probably about 10-12 different spots.”
The glass artists said Wednesday, April 6, he is expanding his annual egg-hiding routine that he’s conducted in years past. Just three years in business, he did his first egg hunt in 2019 when he hid 40 eggs just in Enterprise and Joseph. In 2020, it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, last year, he put out 100 eggs all over the county.
“We had a really amazing turnout last year,” Webb said, adding that about 45 people were waiting outside the shop Easter morning.
“People were running for their cars — we have to tell people not to speed because they were speeding off,” he said. “They’d come back and say, ‘There’s no parking at the spot.’ If you hide something, people will go look for it.”
As Christ did on the first Easter, Webb gets an early start. This year, Easter Sunday is April 17.
“On Easter morning, I’ll release those general hiding locations on my Facebook page and I’ll have printed lists here in the shop,” he said. “I’ll have an extra hiding spot on that list. That’ll encourage people to come in the shop.”
He doesn’t do the hiding alone, either.
“I’ll have ‘bunnies’ out there hiding (the eggs) for me. I can’t hide them all myself, so I’ll have friends I call ‘bunnies’ who will be helping me,” he said. “We pick spots together and they hide them Easter morning really early to try and prevent people from going out early and finding them all.”
Nor are the eggs cheap. Webb said they cost about $40 each for him to make, meaning the entire venture costs him about $4,000. He hopes to recoup some of that expense with a sidewalk sale.
“That’s a lot of eggs to hide and I’ve got to pay for it somehow, so I’ll have a sidewalk sale all Easter weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” he said. “I’ll set up tables outside and my wife will be helping me and we’ll be selling eggs all weekend.”
His wife is Emily Bright, owner of B. Bright Vintage in Joseph.
For the most part, it’s about giving back to the community, Webb said. In the past, he’s had one special treat for egg-hunters to find. Those who find the eggs get to keep them as “keepsakes,” he said.
“Last year, I put out a glass corn on the cob and whoever found that got a free glassblowing class and I’ll probably do something special this year,” he said.
But it goes along with Webb’s idea of the arrival of spring.
“For me, this is about celebrating spring and getting people out of their houses and getting a little sun on their skin,” he said.
