Madness! Madness in the grocery stores. I spent some time in San Diego with my 92-year-old brother and my grocery store experience there was shocking. The hoarding and panic manifested itself 100 or more times over the threat of the coronavirus. Yes, we should prepare, but no, we should not hoard. It Is greedy, selfish and most likely wasteful. Are we really going to use everything that we hoard? Probably not, because shopping needs to be a mindful act.
Since treatments for viruses are iffy at best, I researched some areas where we can all take preventative action against the coronavirus and other seasonal viruses. Foods that provide the best anti-viral protection include:
1. Wild blue berries 8. Sweet potatoes (organic)
2. Huckleberries 9. Tumeric
3. Sprouts 10. Red Clover
4. Cilantro 11. Parsley (organic)
5. Coconut oil 12. Kale (organic)
6. Garlic 13. Fennel
7. Ginger 14. Pomegranates
A strong immune system is the best armor against any illness. Try eating more vegetables, (washed well), and less animal products. Take lots of vitamin C, D3, omega oils, and B complex vitamins. Avoid food with pesticide toxins like nonorganic:
Apples Nectarines Celery
Potatoes Peaches
Strawberries Cherries
Grapes Pears
Kale Tomatoes
These non-organic foods carry large amounts of pesticide residue that cannot be washed off totally. These foods are fine if they are Organic and all food is better than none. It would help some to peel them if possible.
Herbal remedies are also effective according to research by professionals. These include Elderberry and Astragulus Root. Ask you health provider about Colloidal Silver. It seems to have the ability to block out the spread of virus. However, Silver is not proven to do so, and one needs to have professional guidance for that.
Be careful, be wise, care for self and others who are most vulnerable and try to stay away from sugar. It undermines the immune system.
Tuna Stuffed Potato
4 Organic potatoes
1/2 teaspoon salt
Pepper to taste
6oz can of albacore tuna (I prefer the Kirkland brand from Costco) water drained and flaked.
tablespoons of mayonnaise
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 green onions
Pierce potatoes with a fork and bake in a 400-degree oven for about an hour or until tender and done. Cut a thin slice off one side of the potato and scoop out the pulp leaving a thin potato skin shell. In a large bowl, mash the pulp with salt and pepper. Stir in the tuna, mayonnaise, 1/4 cup of cheese and onions. Spoon into the potato shells. Top with remaining cheese. Reheat in the oven until heated through.
