It is time for a treat. For dinner, tonight, a simple slice of whole wheat bread made from wheat that was ground and made into bread the same day. On that bread, a swipe of butter, a slice of Valdi Genoa Italian dry Salame' topped with garlic and herb cheddar cheese, toasted lightly...you see what happens when a person is grounded for weeks on end? So, I had a piece of toast with a slice of salami and melted cheese for dinner. It was just what the doctor ordered, and I didn't have to cook it. For kids, you call it home pizza night. A bit of red sauce under the cheese transforms simple bread into a wholesome pizza, topped with whatever you please. For me, I prefer to call it Salame' and pretend I'm having a gourmet meal. A side salad makes this dinner complete. It is easy and inexpensive. I can do that because I have no one else to feed in my apartment but my imagination. But anyone can dip into their imagination. Perhaps the children could have a night in the kitchen to concoct a meal. (Just be sure to hide the sugar and chocolate chips).
The mind is a funny place to be by yourself for very long. We are used to the world keeping us entertained. I tend to go overboard with extravagant warm thoughts about cold colors of snow drifting soft wet pebbles of frozen rain...sorry, there I go again. But you get my drift. We work with what we have. I made Boston beans from 2 cans of northern white beans. I found out that one can would have been enough. As it happened, I ate Boston beans for breakfast, lunch and dinner for a day and a half. They were good, not like mom's, but close.
When I shop now, I'm past the panic of stocking up and go for the more pleasant items I know I'll enjoy. I've had enough beans. Expense has a lot to do with what I choose. I look longingly at the prepared dinners in the freezers. They look so good, so easy but expensive for what they yield. I only must remember what they taste like and then I'm happy with my simple but tasty melted cheese sandwich.
Have you ever had an olive sandwich? It was a wartime favorite when I was small. Chopped olives, green or black, mixed with a little homemade mayonnaise and I was in heaven. Be creative with what you have in the cupboard. We have a long haul ahead of us as far as distancing ourselves.
A good practice when marketing is to wear gloves and wash them or throw them away if they are disposable. Wash your vegetables as you do your hands, use disinfectant or hot soap and water to wash your canned goods, jars and items in plastic. Remove the inner lining from your cereal boxes and throw them away. The lining is safe from contamination by others. Groceries are handled by MANY hands including shoppers who don't wear gloves. Yes, it takes time, but isn't this what it's all about...helping us all have more time to be healthy and live?
Homemade Mayonaise
1 whole raw egg at room temperature
1 teaspoon of dry mustard
1 tablespoon of lemon juice
1 cup of light olive oil or sunflower oil
Pinch of sea salt
Place egg, mustard, salt and lemon juice in blender or food processor and blend for about 30 seconds. Add oil with the motor running and add to the mixture in a slow thin stream through the hole that allows you to add liquid. Blend until thickened. If you are not worried about getting Omega 3's, you can use sunflower oil that gives more Omega 6. Too much omega 6 is not recommended but if you eat a sufficient amount of omega 3, then a small amount of omega 6 will not hurt your diet. This will make about a cup and a half and will last for about two weeks in the refrigerator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.