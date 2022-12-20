Wallowa County Chieftain staff members are hard at work preparing the stories and photographs that will appear in our annual section reviewing the biggest news stories of 2022. The section is scheduled to appear in the Wednesday, Dec. 28 edition.

2022 was a big year for big news throughout Wallowa County, but news comes in all shapes and sizes. That’s why the Chieftain is asking readers to share with us the biggest news in their lives from 2022. Maybe you were caught in the devastating August hailstorm in Wallowa. Maybe this summer’s wildfires affected you in some way.

