Wallowa County Chieftain staff members are hard at work preparing the stories and photographs that will appear in our annual section reviewing the biggest news stories of 2022. The section is scheduled to appear in the Wednesday, Dec. 28 edition.
2022 was a big year for big news throughout Wallowa County, but news comes in all shapes and sizes. That’s why the Chieftain is asking readers to share with us the biggest news in their lives from 2022. Maybe you were caught in the devastating August hailstorm in Wallowa. Maybe this summer’s wildfires affected you in some way.
Maybe it was news of a more personal nature: A new child or grandchild in the family, for example. A major personal achievement. A memorable vacation. A new job. If it was big news in your life, we’d like to find room for it in our year-end section, if we get enough entries.
Mike McInally, the interim editor of the Chieftain, will be compiling all the submissions, and the best way to reach him is at this email address: editor@wallowa.com. Please include your full name and your residence (we won’t publish your email address or your full address). Include the phrase “2022 News” in the subject line of your email. We reserve the right to lightly edit submissions, of course, but the idea here is to give you a chance to tell us about your year in your own words. But we do need to have all submissions in hand by the end of the day on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
We’re looking forward to reading about the big news in your life in 2022. And here’s hoping that 2023 brings you nothing but good news.