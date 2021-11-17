ENTERPRISE — Food donations aren’t the only thing to help keep people warm as the weather gets cold; volunteers are working to provide firewood to those in need in Wallowa County, according to Community Connection of Northeastern Oregon.
“This program is to help seniors and people with disabilities who are low income and can’t get out into woods anymore,” said Connie Guentert, manager of Community Connection’s Enterprise office.
With such a large percentage of county residents relying on wood heat, a need is out there and volunteers are trying to meet that need, Guentert said.
“It’s wonderful, but it’s not much wood,” she said. “We can get a cord of wood to a person, but when you’re talking 10 to 30 people a winter, that’s a lot of wood.”
Jim Zacharias of Jay Zee Lumber in Joseph donates most of the wood and space in his mill yard. But he’s not alone, he said.
“Others have donated, including my father, Bob Zacharias of Zacharias Logging,” he said.
Mike Hayward, one of the volunteers, said the program has been going on for about 10 years. Once recipients are vetted for their need, volunteers deliver it, he said.
“The theory behind it is some people don’t have the money to buy wood or don’t have any way of getting it,” he said. “I’m just one cog in the wheel.”
The operation is a partnership between Community Connection, Zacharias and other volunteers and Wallowa Resources. Guentert said Nils Christoffersen, executive director of Wallowa Resources, facilitates the program.
“There are a lot of awesome people in our community,” Guentert said. “We couldn’t do it without volunteers. Those guys are amazing.”
For more information, call Community Connection at 541-426-3840, Wallowa Resources at 541-426-8053 or email Guentert at connie@ccno.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.