JOSEPH — The Hurricane Creek Grange of Joseph has been busy this summer handing out donations to benefit local institutions and individuals, according to a press release.
On July 20, the grange presented a check for $1,000 to the Wallowa County Museum in Joseph. The donation will go toward the purchase of three televisions and three chairs, the release stated. The TVs are to be used to inform the public about the Nez Perce Tribe, World War II and local farms and ranches.
Also, the grange presented three local youths with college scholarships of $500 each. They went to:
• Aubrina Melville, who graduated from Enterprise High School. She is attending South Dakota State University to study animal science and agriculture business.
• Brianna Micka, who graduated from Joseph High School. She is going to Eastern Oregon University to study agriculture education and elementary education.
• Casidee Harrod, who graduated from Enterprise High School. She is going to the Oregon Institute of Technology to study dental hygiene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.