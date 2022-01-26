Jim Hensen, left, and Kim Hutchison, of the Enterprise Veterans of Foreign Wars, sample entries as two of the five judges Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in the Hurricane Creek Grange’s chili cook-off. The event was held to coincide with the conclusion of this year’s Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race.
Jim Hensen, left, and Kim Hutchison, of the Enterprise Veterans of Foreign Wars, sample entries as two of the five judges Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in the Hurricane Creek Grange’s chili cook-off. The event was held to coincide with the conclusion of this year’s Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race.
JOSEPH — Not every competitor was out in the snow this past weekend. In a year when public events had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hurricane Creek Grange didn’t let people go hungry, as they put on a chili cook-off Saturday, Jan. 22 at the grange hall near Joseph.
People were in and out all day long getting bowls of chili from the 10 entrants with corn bread on the side, as well as a sale of whole pies and looking over items at a bazaar in the main hall of the grange.
Both events were a fundraiser for the grange, said Barbara McCormack, who serves on the grange executive committee.
“We should have right at $300; I think that was good,” she said of the proceeds from the cook-off. “I give us a 90% good rating. Not bad at all, but we couldn't have done it with even one less worker and I think we had an excellent crew that got along really well.”
Judges were Claudia Boswell, grange master; Brinda Stanley, from the neighboring Liberty Grange; Zach Woods, from Wallowa County Grain Growers; and Kim Hutchison and Jim Hensen of the Enterprise Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
Winners of the cookoff were People’s Choice David McBride, first place Darlene Stephens, second place Margaret Bradshaw and third place Cathryn Patterson.
McCormack said that although this was the grange’s first such event, she hopes it will continue.
“We had quite a few people say, ‘Oh I'll compete next year if you do it again.’ So the hope is that it will be an annual event that grows a little bigger each year,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.