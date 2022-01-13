ENTERPRISE — A competitive chili cookoff is being hosted by the Hurricane Creek Grange to coincide with the conclusion of the 2022 Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race, according to a press release.

The cookoff will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the grange, 92930 Airport Lane just west of Joseph.

There is an entry fee of $10 each for the contest, with a $50 cash first prize and a second prize of a basket filled by local vendors.

Those who come to enjoy the chili are charged $5 for a bowl and some corn bread. Desert of pies also will be available. Whole pies go for $15.

There also will be a local vendor market, the release stated.

For information, call Barbara McCormack at 541-605-8233.

