JOSEPH — Friends of the Grange are invited to join Hurricane Creek Grange volunteers for a garden/landscape clean-up event at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the grange, according to a press release.
The grange is located at 82930 Airport Ln. just outside of Joseph.
Volunteers are urged to bring their favorite gloves, pruning shears, rakes, etc. Participants will be pruning, digging and dressing.
Doughnuts, coffee and tea will be provided to volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.