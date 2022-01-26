ENTERPRISE — A Groundhog Day Dinner will be hosted by the Wallowa County Fair Board on Wednesday, Feb. 2, followed by Bingo, according to a press release.

The combined event, which will be held at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise, is a fundraiser for scholarships the fair board awards.

Dinner of pancakes and sausage will begin at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.

The dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 years old and younger.

To learn more, contact Annett Conner, fair office manager, at 541-426-4097 or by email at wallowacountyfair@gmail.com.

