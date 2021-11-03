JOSEPH — Finishing just in time for Halloween, JR Rymut’s Haunt Camp students completed their sometimes-ghoulish prosthetic masks that look more like something you’d find in a Hollywood makeup department.
Eleven students in Joseph and four in Wallowa spent six weeks learning the tricks of the trade Rymut taught them at the Haunt Camp: Creature Creation Workshop, sponsored by the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. The students learned to safely create plaster copies of their faces, sculpt a character mask and transform it into realistic silicone pieces using the same techniques used in Hollywood today.
“For years I’ve been working on bringing this class to high school students in Wallowa County,” Rymut said of the class as it got underway in September. “I’m so grateful it’s finally happening. Molding and casting is rarely taught in art classes, and we’re creating high-quality prosthetic makeup the same way special effects shops in the film industry do. And that’s the point of the class: not only are we making really unusual, exciting projects, as a professional creative fabricator I want to introduce teens to career paths in the arts they may not know exist.”
Going pro?
A few of the teens actually hope to be able to use the skills they’ve learned professionally.
Possibly the most excited about a professional career is Tristin Witherup, of Wallowa. He already has his sights set on a top-notch special effects school in Pennsylvania.
“He’s a major movie buff and this is his character sculpt,” Rymut said Wednesday, Oct. 27, showing a photo of Witherup’s work. “It’s Jason from ‘Friday the 13th,’ a classic horror movie.”
And he didn’t just do the usual one-piece mask.
“He did a multi-piece prosthetic. … The top part and the chin were molded separately,” Rymut said. “The more prosthetic pieces that you divide your sculpt into, the more realistic the effect. He’s going to have a really dynamic mouth effect because we’re going to be applying this in two different stages.”
Piper Larison, of Enterprise, who attends Joseph Charter School, hopes to put her new skills to work, but it’s still a maybe for her.
“I’m hoping to go into theater production, you know, plays and stuff so I could maybe apply it to that,” she said. “I’m not sure if I will need it, but it’s fun.”
Others will only remotely use the skills professionally.
Catherine Zeigler, of Joseph, doesn’t plan a career in the entertainment field. “But the face she was painting could be found on a tree, so in a way it did connect to her chosen profession.
“It’s kind of like a tree brought to life. Right now, I’m trying to add highlights to it,” she said. “It’d be like something you’d see in Alice in Wonderland.”
Parker Siebe, of Enterprise, also has no plans to use his new skills professionally. The mask he created came from a source one might expect from an artist.
“This came from an inspiration of a fantasy novel called ‘An Ember in the Ashes,’” he said, adding that the mask portrays one of the silver-faced special forces in the novel.
“They’re called the masks because of the masks they wear,” he said. “I did not get the silvery tone I was hoping for, but I like it.”
He won’t be doing it professionally.
“But I felt like it was a great experience,” he said.
The process
Rymut, who went to fine-arts school, said she also worked in the museum fabrication industry where she did molding and casting, as well as a little work in the film industry.
“I stumbled into this career after the fact, and I wish that I had done an introduction to these really interesting careers in the arts that doesn’t get a lot of introduction in the fine-arts curriculum,” she said.
She explained the process she’s been teaching at Haunt Camp. It starts with molding a life mask in plaster of the student’s face, a positive and a negative.
“In order to cast a soft silicone prosthetic, we created these hard, stone molds out of Ultracal plaster,” she said. “The core of the mold — the positive — is made using the students’ lifecast faces, so the plasteline clay sculpture they create on top will form-fit their faces perfectly. After sculpting, another hard shell of plaster is added over the top of the clay. The clay is scraped out, leaving a void, in which silicone can then be injected.”
Then she shows the result.
“This is what this piece looked like when it was still in its character stage,” she said. “The final step is you mix up silicone rubber, you pour it into the molds, you squish these two together and then when you de-mold this, you have this piece,” she said showing the finished but unpainted silicone mask.”
The hard-plaster molds are the only parts that last. The silicone is a single-use item.
“For all of the hours that go into making a silicone prosthetic, they’re a one-time-use only,” Rymut said.
She said the plaster molds allow the artist to create a virtually infinite number of silicone masks.
“You can cast as many of these as you want. If you were doing this for a film set, you’d maybe cast 15 of these pieces if you were going to be shooting it for 15 days,” she said. “Every one of those days, there’s going to be an actor in a makeup chair for multiple hours as these silicone appliances get applied to their face. It’s direct skin-to-skin contact, so every area of the underside is going to be glued onto the face. When you remove it, it gets destroyed.”
Then comes the painting. Some is done by hand and some with an airbrush.
The future?
Rymut hopes to expand Haunt Camp to more than just a few weeks before Halloween. She already regularly teaches the skills at the Wallowa School.
“I’m trying to get partnerships with other schools and nonprofits in order to have this program,” she said.
Her goal is to provide an artistic education that translates into practical job applications, both in the arts and beyond.
“I’m hoping to run the full course, in which we would build an entire haunted house attraction for Wallowa County,” she said. “Learning these skills, they are analogous skills to all sorts of industries. Even our bronze industry here is all molding and casting. So once kids learn these principals of molding and casting, they can use those skills in a bunch of positions. This is one very specific way to get an entertainment industry job is knowing how to make these prosthetics. Next year, I’m hoping to run an entire course where we put an entire (course together,) and that way I can teach set design, set carpentry, scenic painting, a bunch of these other creative skills.”
“Very important to the Haunt Camp vision is introducing kids to creative industry careers, but also important to me is to create an unusual course that has wide appeal to high schoolers, including those who may be less interested in traditional art classes,” Rymut said. “Anyone can join Haunt Camp and I hope to get a broad range of participants in the coming year.”
