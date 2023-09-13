“9-1-1. What is your emergency?"
Across the nation, when you hear those words, day, or night, if you need help from the police, the Fire Department or have a medical emergency, help will be on its way in a matter of minutes, if not seconds.
The conversation may then go something like this: after you have explained your emergency, the emergency dispatcher will ask you for your name, phone number and any other relevant information such as who needs medical treatment (i.e., is it a heart attack, accident), is it a domestic violence situation and so forth.
Then you may hear, “please stay on the line.” You will not be put on hold. You may hear the dispatcher talking and some other voices, radio traffic from officers in the field, as the dispatcher gives the officer or medical personnel the location and nature of the emergency. You may then be told to continue to stay on the line in case the officer needs more information before arriving. You will probably be told to watch for the officer and make yourself known to them when they arrive. Only then will you be allowed to disconnect from the dispatcher.
Emergency communications centers exist in small communities and large cities. Every community is different, but most share similarities. Some handle city, town, and county dispatching responsibilities, while others do this along with state police and fish and wildlife calls. Some municipalities have “call takers” sometimes called communications officers, and dispatchers. The communications officers handle the calls from the public and route them to the appropriate dispatcher; in other places, such as Wallowa County, the dispatcher does both.
Working in any area of law enforcement is a tough, often thankless job. The hours are long. The public can be abusive and demanding.
There is currently a shortage of dispatchers in the United States. The situation is mirrored in Wallowa County. However, according to Enterprise Chief of Police Kevin McQuead, it can be a rewarding career. The pay and benefits are good, and there is the satisfaction that you are helping community members who are in need.
It takes a certain kind of person to be a law enforcement dispatcher or call taker. One has to be patient, willing to put up with a certain amount of being yelled at and cursed and compassionate — remember, people are in distress, frightened and possibly angry. The police may be coming not to help them, but to arrest them. One must have a sense of humor. A dispatcher must have the ability to talk someone down, to deescalate the situation before the officer arrives. A dispatcher must have the ability to relate to someone’s loneliness and the possibility that they are calling the dispatch center because they have nowhere else to turn. A person must know how to deal with stress, their own and someone else’s. The dispatcher needs to know how to deal with people under the influence of intoxicants. The list goes on.
How do I know all this? I was once a call taker for a large city police and sheriff’s department in another state.
I once worked the graveyard shift on Christmas Eve because I had no family to spend it with, and other co-workers did have family, so I volunteered to cover someone else’s shift. Graveyard is from midnight to 8 a.m. Christmas Eve into Christmas morning is probably the loneliest time of the year for anyone who has no one.
The night was relatively quiet until about 2:30 a.m., right after the bars closed.
A call came in from a man who said he had no one and nowhere to go, that he was thinking of committing suicide and would I mind talking to him for a while. The answer was obviously, yes, I would talk to him; so, we talked, and talked and talked. We probably talked for more than two hours. I don’t remember his exact circumstances — it was more than 40 years ago. He could have been unemployed, he could have been going through a divorce, but he was definitely in pain, and said he had no friends.
In this situation, all the person needs is someone to listen to and hear them. Patronizing platitudes don’t work. I didn’t tell him everything would be OK, because I had no way of knowing if it would be OK. I do know I asked him please to not do himself any harm. He said he wouldn’t. At the end of the call, I think we both felt things would be OK, because another human being cared enough to listen to him.
Dispatchers and call takers also need to know how to think on their feet, sometimes coming up with some novel, off-the-wall techniques to get the job done. This call exhibits that more than any other that I remember from those days in the dispatch center.
One night, in the early morning hours, a call came in from a woman who said her son had a gun and was barricading himself and her in their house and threatening to shoot himself and her. Could we please send someone? The location was outside the city limits, in a remote area of the county. This meant the sheriff would respond. The nearest unit was more than 30 minutes from the woman’s house. The dispatcher needed the call taker to keep the woman on the line until the sheriff arrived.
By this time, the son had grabbed the phone from his mother, and the call taker was talking to a very intoxicated, angry man who wasn’t going to listen to reason. Why should he? He had nothing to lose at that point.
In mid-sentence, the call taker asked the man if he wanted to know what she was wearing. Silence. Well, sure, he said. “What are you wearing?” he asked.
"Oh, just some things I picked up from Victoria's Secret," she said.
"Describe them to me and tell me what’s underneath," he said.
So, for the next 30 minutes she told him what she was wearing, what she looked like, her measurements and that maybe after she got off shift, if he were available, maybe they could get a drink. Well, he thought that sounded like a great idea.
The only problem was this: He was going to jail, because at that moment everyone in the call center heard the deputies’ voices, the man’s surprised voice and the sheriff telling dispatch everything was under control, and that the man was under arrest for unlawful imprisonment, felony in possession of a firearm and a few other charges. The dispatcher and call taker could disconnect.
The call taker received a commendation from the sheriff’s department for going above and beyond the call of duty.
The call taker? That was me.
