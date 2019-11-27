Nov. 29-30
• Joyful Jubilee Joseph Bazaar 9 a.m-5 p.m. Joseph Heritage Plaza, Main Street, Joseph. Includes vintage items, handmade wreaths, horseshoe art, wood toys, chocolates, woodblock prints art shirts, live plants and more.
• Jingle thru Joseph Holiday Bazaar 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Place, 303 S. Lake Street, Joseph. Jewelry, photography, quilting, RADA knives. Food available.
• Candy Cane Christmas Bazaar: Tomas Conference Center 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. 309 S. River Street, Enterprise
Dec. 6-7
• VFW Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Enterprise VFW Hall. Handcrafted gifts, Home baked goods.
• Enterprise Christmas Bazaar, Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. (Times not yet available) Quilts and other hand-made items.
• Wallowa Christmas Bazaar
