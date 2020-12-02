JOSEPH — Heidi’s Gift Shoppe was awarded first place in the 2020 Jingle Thru Joseph Decoration and Lighting Contest, according to a press release from the Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
The lighting contest took place Friday, Nov. 27, and was open to all businesses in Joseph.
“The judges had a hard time deciding,” chamber member Jude Graham said in a chamber press release. “So many of our wonderful merchants in Joseph worked hard decorating their business. We are very lucky as a community to have such caring merchants.”
Graham went on to urge area residents to view the displays in the competition that will be up during the Christmas season.
“I hope everyone has a moment some evening to load up the family and to drive through Joseph, both its main street and its homes,” Graham wrote. “There are some wonderful decorations and lights. Thank you everyone.”
The actual Jingle Thru Joseph Parade will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday Dec 5. Everyone in Wallowa County is invited to bring the family and make a good memory for this year to finish the year on a high note.
Winners for the Jingle Thru Joseph Decoration and Lighting Contest are:
1. Heidi’s Gift Shoppe won $100 for the first-place win. The shop had an “Old-Fashioned Christmas” window that even tells a story.
2. beecrowbee was awarded second place this year for its creative window decorations. beecrowbee won $50 for second place.
Mad Mary’s, which was the 2019 first-place winner, won an honorary first place for amazing lights and windows several years in a row.
“We would like to recommend that everyone take a stroll through Joseph, each business has wonderful decorations inside and out,” Graham wrote. “Please shop local this Christmas.”
