Joseph merchants invested a lot of time, effort, thought and resources in decorating their windows for Jingle through Joseph and for the holiday season. Many of the merchants in Enterprise have too, in anticipation of Winterfest this weekend. Warde Park is aglow with light in the darkest hours of the night. Whether you are attending a festival, an event, or just want an excuse to wander through very quiet streets on very calm, cold nights, the windows and parks that await are worth it this holiday season.
