ENTERPRISE — “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros will be the subject of this year’s Fishtrap Big Read, with its kickoff at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to a press release from Mike Midlo, Fishtrap’s program director.
The event will be live online from Feb. 16 to March 16 at Fishtrap.org.
Cisneros’ book is acclaimed by critics, beloved by children, their parents and grandparents, taught everywhere from inner-city grade schools to universities across the country, and is translated all over the world, Midlo said.
“It’s remarkable the number of people who reached out to tell me how much this book has meant to them.” Midlo said.
Cisneros will host the event live from her home in Mexico. She will be joined online by Fishtrap Executive Director Shannon McNerney as they talk about its story, impact and take questions from the public.
Log on for the kickoff as Fishtrap hosts the live online interview with Cisneros. Viewers also can access the video afterwards to share in the classroom, at book group meetings and around the family dinner table, Midlo said. Then, each following week, viewers can enjoy new online events and discussions including resources on Chicano culture, videos and even salsa dance lessons to practice in the family living room.
According to the National Endowment for the Arts website, “The House on Mango Street” is Cisneros' novel of a Latina girl growing up in Chicago. Acclaimed by critics, beloved by children, their parents and grandparents, taught everywhere from inner-city grade schools to universities across the country, and translated all over the world, it has entered the canon of coming-of-age classics.
Since 2006, Fishtrap has presented the Big Read as a way to bring a work of literature to local communities by providing public events, discussions and free books to Wallowa and Union county schools, libraries, as well as the general public.
This year, Fishtrap is expanding the Big Read even further by partnering with even more Union County organizations including, Art Center East, Cook Memorial Library, Eastern Oregon University Library and the Historic Union Community Hall. Each is creating its own set of events and will be added to Fishtrap’s Big Read schedule.
The NEA Big Read is a program of the NEA in partnership with Arts Midwest. The program broadens understanding of the world, our communities and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book.
The program is supported locally by neighborhood businesses, foundations and organizations including Community Bank, The Bookloft, Oregon Arts Commission and the Pacific Power Foundation.
Learn more and join the discussion at Fishtrap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.