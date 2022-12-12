Hurricane Creek Grange 608 is hosting a free music event at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Grange, 82930 Airport Lane in Joseph.

The event will feature local musicians, and members of the public are invited to join in as well. 

Wallowa County Chieftain

