JOSEPH — Wallowa County is urged to get out and run or walk as half-marathon event will take place Saturday, May 29, starting at Joseph City Park, according to a press release.
The Hurricane Creek Half Marathon/5 Mile/5K starts at 8 a.m. and heads toward the Hurricane Creek Trailhead. This is for anyone from walkers to advanced runners.
The whole mission of the event is to encourage more active lifestyles and the goal is to get Wallowa County out and running.
