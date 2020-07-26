ENTERPRISE — A virtual Brown Bag Lunch Tuesday, July 28, will feature Matt King, renewable energy program manager at Wallowa Resources.
King will address the fast-growing, small, hydroelectric-generation programs happening now in Wallowa County.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5208664824 and enter the Meeting ID 520 866 4824.
