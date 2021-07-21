JOSEPH — “Instance in Time,” an exhibit featuring local photographers Rick McEwan and Adele Buttolph will open Friday, July 30, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
The exhibit opens with a reception starting at 7 p.m. that includes an artists’ Q & A and an exhibit walk-through. Food and drink will be served and the art will be for sale. The exhibit ends Friday, Sept. 10.
According to a press release, McEwan approached the Josephy Center two years ago with an idea for this exhibit that focused on his style of photography, where he captures the beauty of an instance in time.
McEwan, a nature photographer, said, “I seek to communicate a sense of place through hours, days, sometimes years of personal experience in a location.”
As an artist, he endeavors “to see the familiar in new and intriguing ways, seeing patterns and connections across time, space and experience. … We live in a world where we document through photography, our instances in time. To hold those photographs, is to hold the memories in our lives.”
Buttolph is from Enterprise.
“Nature, travel and intentional camera movement techniques are truly inspiring for me as a photographer,” she said. “My intent is to capture the essence of a place or an emotion, as I experience it.”
Like McEwan, Buttolph shares the idea that “each photograph preserves a unique portrayal of place and time.”
A catalog of the exhibit will be for sale, $15, and can be purchased online or in-person at the exhibit. A slide show of the exhibit will be on the center’s website at josephy.org.
This exhibit was supported by the Ford Family Visual Arts, Oregon Community Foundation, Ann Werner and donor patronage.
For more information, contact the center at 541-432-0505, or contact Exhibits Director Dawn Norman at exhibits@josephy.org.
