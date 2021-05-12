JOSEPH — A class introducing craftsmen to needle felting will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, according to a press release.
The in-person class will be taught by Janet Hohmann. Cost for the class is $30. Preregistration is required by June 9.
Needle felting is a craft that turns raw wool into all sorts of useful or decorative items. In this class, participants will explore the techniques of using felting needles to create a coaster and then move on to making a felted animal of choice. Domestic sheep wool will be the primary medium, but other “wools” (llama, alpaca, even dog or cat) also will be available to experiment with. Natural colors and dyed wool will be available. All materials will be provided.
Because felting needles are very sharp, this class if for anyone older than 12 years of age.
No experience is necessary.
For everyones health and safety, masks will be required at all times.
To learn more, visit https://josephy.org/event/introduction-to-needle-felting.
