Summer is winding down; the days have a crispness to them and are getting shorter.
People’s thoughts are turning to getting ready to send children back to school. Perhaps that is why there are not very many national observances for the month of August — people are just too busy doing other things! Two stand out, though — National Family Meal Month and Back to School Month.
Both lend themselves to creative possibilities for meals and snacks for busy, on-the-go families.
Let’s begin with breakfasts, which can be hectic, and after-school snacks which can either go one of two ways — healthy or well…the other way.
The schools serve breakfast in the classroom, which is great if your child doesn’t like to eat first thing in the morning. For children who need something before they get to school, the general rule is to include a breakfast that contains protein, a complex carbohydrate and a fruit, vegetable, or dairy food. For example, peanut butter on a whole wheat English muffin with a piece of fruit, and/or a glass of milk. Or, a bowl of cereal (preferably with no added sugar), milk and fruit, or 100% fruit juice. Smoothies are also a great option since they can be made portable. Smoothies can be made with protein powder, and a combination of frozen fruit, yogurt, milk, and fruit juice.
If your child takes lunch from home, the same rule applies: protein, a complex carbohydrate, veggies, fruit, and dairy. Some easy choices are the portable, one-serving hummus packs with whole wheat crackers, carrot sticks, fruit, and milk. Other options include peanut butter sandwiches on whole-wheat bread, milk, and fruit; wraps made with low-fat cream cheese, sliced turkey lunch meat, lettuce, and cucumbers, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.
Sliced veggies such as red peppers, jicama, carrots, celery, and radishes are all kid-friendly and served with low-fat ranch dressing at lunch time ensure a child gets an added serving of vegetables. Nuts, yogurt, fruit and cheese and crackers are also options for lunch.
Children need enough calories to carry them from lunch until they get home from school.
Between school and when they start homework, chores and before supper/dinner is a long time. They need something to carry them through — a snack. Again, think protein, complex carbs, fruit/vegetable combos and/or a dairy; something with staying power.
As previously noted, snacks are either healthy or not so much. If you’re on a run and your child has had a healthy breakfast and lunch, you don’t want to blow it now. Healthy snack options include smoothies, yogurt, fruit, nuts, dried fruit, graham crackers, whole-wheat crackers and cheese, veggies, and low-fat ranch dip or even a bowl of cereal with granola on top.
However, if you’ve provided your children with healthy breakfast, lunch, and snack options, it’s OK to let them have a couple of cookies and milk — the All-American after-school snack. It is the overall eating pattern that matters, and a couple of cookies here and there will not trash a pattern of healthy eating.
Now, to the final meal of the day, which is a time for the whole family to be together, decompress and talk about their respective days. But who are we kidding? With two parents working, sports practices and after-school activities, homework to do and check, it is extremely hard in this day and age to get families together for a meal.
However, studies have shown that the more families can make time to share meals together the fewer instances there are of teens smoking and using drugs, behavior problems at school and the more communication there is between family members. Even if it is just two or three meals a week, it is a start. And the meal doesn’t have to be dinner; it can be Saturday breakfast or Sunday brunch.
Meals should also be free of drama. Dinner is not the time to bring up somebody’s bad report card. This also means turning off everyone’s devices and focusing on one another.
Family meals do not have to be elaborate five-course affairs. Something as simple as a pizza and a salad, soup and salad, pasta with veggies and bread, or grilled cheese with tomato soup is sufficient. Remember, it is not about what is served, it is about the who it is shared with and when — family mealtime.
For more ideas on healthy snacks and meals visit the Oregon State University Food Hero website at www.foodhero.org, or call the Extension Service office at 541-426-3143.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.