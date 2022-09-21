September is Whole Grains Month, which is a chance to celebrate the healthy benefits and flavors of whole grains. Grains are an important part of a healthy diet.

Grains are one of the five food groups and include food items such as bread, pasta and cereal. The number of servings needed from this food group per day varies based on age, gender, height, weight and activity level. For an adult, it is approximately 6 ounces or ounce equivalents. For example, a slice of bread is about 1 ounce, or one-half cup of cooked rice, pasta or ready-to-eat cereal.

Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and has worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.

