September is Whole Grains Month, which is a chance to celebrate the healthy benefits and flavors of whole grains. Grains are an important part of a healthy diet.
Grains are one of the five food groups and include food items such as bread, pasta and cereal. The number of servings needed from this food group per day varies based on age, gender, height, weight and activity level. For an adult, it is approximately 6 ounces or ounce equivalents. For example, a slice of bread is about 1 ounce, or one-half cup of cooked rice, pasta or ready-to-eat cereal.
A whole grain is defined as the entire seed of a plant — the bran (the outer portion of the seed, which contains important minerals and fiber), the endosperm (the next layer, which contains most of the carbohydrates) and the germ (the innermost part, which contains vitamins, minerals and protein). Grains are a source of carbohydrates, which provide the body with energy.
Some research suggests that whole grains may help reduce instances of heart disease and diabetes.
Examples of whole grains include brown and wild rice, oats and oatmeal, corn, barley, buckwheat and wheat. There is also a group of grains called ancient grains. These types of grains are lesser known and have remained mostly unchanged for thousands of years. They include bulgur, millet, rye, kamut, sorghum, farro and quinoa.
Many grains are available at health food and major grocery stores either in bags or boxes, packed commercially or in bulk. Purchasing a grain in bulk, if you haven’t tried it before, allows you to experiment without making a large monetary commitment.
It is relatively easy to incorporate whole grains into one’s diet. Enjoy granola on top of a bowl of yogurt, hot or cold cereal. Exchange brown and/or wild rice for part of white rice in a dish. Use part whole wheat flour for some of the white flour in a recipe. Try whole grain tortillas or whole grain pastas instead of other types of tortillas or pastas. Enjoy air-popped popcorn as a healthy whole-grain snack. Other grains, such as quinoa and bulgur, can be substituted for pasta in salads or side dishes.
According to the website myplate.gov and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Dietary Guidelines for Americans (2025), half of a person’s daily grain intake should be whole grains.
If you suffer from celiac disease — an intolerance to gluten — try grain products made with corn or rice. There are now gluten-free flours on the market which can be used in baked goods such as cookies or quick breads with positive results.
Grains are also sometimes referred to as refined. A product made with refined grains is made with grains that have had the bran and germ removed during processing, and use only the endosperm. This process removes most of the important vitamins and minerals of whole grains and the fiber found in the bran. Sometimes you will see the word enriched on a grain product food label. This means the product has had the vitamins and minerals added back once they have been removed during the processing. However, the fiber is not returned to the final product.
One of the reasons for the enriching process is to improve the shelf life of the product. Some examples of refined grain products include white flour, white bread and white rice.
Grain products labeled as whole grain are made using all parts of the grain, and contain all the fiber and the vitamins and minerals of the grain. When choosing grain products look for the words, “whole grain” or made with “100% whole grain” on the food label. The list of ingredients will also list the first ingredient as a whole grain, such as whole wheat, or whole corn and will say this on the label.
The celebration of Whole Grains Month was started in 2006 by the Whole Grains Council to promote the importance of whole grains, and to show how to incorporate them into your diet.
Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and has worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.
