July is the height of summer food season when produce is at its best and summer activities involving food are in full swing. From barbecues to campouts, July has a multitude of opportunities to celebrate all that the month has to offer in the way of food.

July is the designated month of grilling, peaches, picnics, blueberries, ice cream, hot dogs, horseradish, and baked beans; quite the variety!

———

Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.