July is the height of summer food season when produce is at its best and summer activities involving food are in full swing. From barbecues to campouts, July has a multitude of opportunities to celebrate all that the month has to offer in the way of food.
July is the designated month of grilling, peaches, picnics, blueberries, ice cream, hot dogs, horseradish, and baked beans; quite the variety!
Here are a few ways to enjoy all of these tasty and fun food items and activities, though in no particular order.
For a treat on a hot summer day, nothing beats homemade ice cream. And what better way to celebrate summer than with a picnic or barbecue featuring homemade peach or blueberry ice cream (or both!).
A backyard summer barbecue is as much a part of summer as apple pie. The types of food featured at a barbecue the gamut from salads to side dishes, steaks to burgers, chicken to hot dogs, breads to desserts and more. And, of course, baked beans. Hot dogs and baked beans go together like, well … peanut butter and jelly.
Summer wouldn’t be summer without a reminder about keeping hot foods hot and cold foods cold. This will avoid the potential for cases of food-borne illness, otherwise known as food poisoning. Other ways to ward off food poisoning? Wash all utensils and cutting boards that come in contact with raw meat juices. Do not allow raw fruits and vegetables to come in contact with anything that has touched raw meat juices. Remember to wash your hands after handling raw meat.
With grilling, make sure meats are cooked to the proper temperature to kill any bacteria which could cause a food-borne illness. For instructions on which temperature is appropriate for the meat you are cooking consult a cookbook or the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) website at www.usda.gov.
The same food safety rules for barbecues apply to picnics. Coolers keep cold food cold until serving time. Examples of foods that should be kept on ice for a picnic (for no more than two hours) include cooked meats, cold cuts, anything containing eggs, mayonnaise, cream or sour cream, potato or pasta salad, raw fruits, and raw vegetables.
Now, a word about horseradish. According to www.nationaldaycalendar.com, horseradish is a root vegetable native to Eastern Europe. It, along with kale and cauliflower, is a member of the mustard family. It is easily grown in most home gardens.
Historically, it has been used for its medicinal properties to treat scurvy, colic and for pain. It is at its spiciest and most aromatic when raw. It gets its zip from a compound called isothioaganate. This compound is what gives horseradish its I-think-my-life-is-passing-before-my-eyes sensation you get when you eat it. Adding vinegar to a recipe tames the spiciness.
Horseradish is often added to other ingredients to make a condiment or sauce. It is also found in bloody marys. Prepared horseradish, which can be found in the mustard and catsup aisle, or in some refrigerated sections of grocery stores, makes an excellent accompaniment to grilled beef when mixed with a little sour cream and mayonnaise.
So, however you spend your July days, whether grilling, picnicking, or trying out some horseradish, be sure to make them safe ones.
Happy July, everyone!
———
Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.