If February’s cold and dreariness seem to be dragging on with no end in sight, break things up a bit and take over the kitchen with the family to celebrate National Bake for Family Fun Month.
According to the website www.nationaldaycalendar.com, the Home Baking Association founded Bake for Family Fun in 2002 to encourage families to spend more time together mixing up something delicious.
Baking together encourages spending time with each other and builds practical skills. Children can practice their reading, math and chemistry skills and learn to follow directions by learning to read and follow recipes. Depending on the size and age of your family, choose easy, kid-friendly recipes. Chocolate chip cookies are a good first-time recipe. Quick breads such as cornbread or muffins are also good choices.
If you have never baked with your children before here are some things to keep in mind:
• If you have more than one child, let everyone know from the onset that everyone will be taking turns making the finished product. In other words, everyone will get a chance to crack the eggs, stir the batter, measure the flour, etc.
• Read through the recipe together before starting and explain unfamiliar terms to the kids. Set out the measuring cups and explain what each one means. It’s important that kids know the difference between “one tablespoon (sometimes we call this Big T)” and “one teaspoon (sometimes we call this little t).” Chocolate chip cookies taste really different with one tablespoon of salt vs. one teaspoon of salt.
• The same is true for baking soda and baking powder. The two are not interchangeable. It is a fun kitchen experiment to show children what happens to baking soda when it is mixed with an acid, such as vinegar. Or, why baking powder is called “double acting.”
• Also, children are sometimes confused by a recipe that calls for one and one quarter cup of something (or one and one half, for example). To them this sometimes reads as just a quarter or a half of something. They don’t acknowledge the invisible “and” that is between the one and the other smaller measurement. This is where practicing fractions comes in handy.
• There is also a reason why there are different measuring cups used for dry ingredients such as flour and liquid measuring cups used for ingredients such as milk or water. Again, the two are not interchangeable.
• If you are making a recipe that uses raw eggs — and most baking recipes do call for them — discourage children from eating raw cake or cookie batter. Raw eggs carry the potential for salmonella, a type of food poisoning. It wouldn’t be any fun to ruin a day of family fun baking a cake only to have someone come down with food poisoning.
• If there is someone in your household who has celiac disease, an inability to digest food items containing gluten, don’t let this stop you from participating in Bake for Family Fun. There are gluten-free flour mixes and substitutes that produce good results.
• It is a given that your kitchen will be a disaster zone when you are finished with your baking project. This requires letting go of a certain level of the need for order and cleanliness. It goes with the territory. Cleaning up as you go helps a lot with this.
Bake for Family Fun is an opportunity to build family memories — and the smiles that come with biting into that first warm chocolate chip cookie your children helped make are priceless.
———
Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.