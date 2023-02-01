If February’s cold and dreariness seem to be dragging on with no end in sight, break things up a bit and take over the kitchen with the family to celebrate National Bake for Family Fun Month.

According to the website www.nationaldaycalendar.com, the Home Baking Association founded Bake for Family Fun in 2002 to encourage families to spend more time together mixing up something delicious.

Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.

