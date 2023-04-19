If you are a vegan (someone who does not eat animal protein) or vegetarian (someone who may eat eggs and dairy, but no other animal proteins such as meat or chicken), then you may already know about soy foods. If not, consider this Soy Foods 101.
April is National Soy Foods Month, when people can learn about soy foods and perhaps find ways to incorporate them into their diets.
According to the National Institute of Health’s National Library of Medicine website, soy is the only complete nonanimal protein. This means it contains all nine essential amino acids, that animal protein contains, that are necessary for human nutrition.
Soy foods come in a variety of forms from tofu to tempeh, to soy milk (not actually a milk; more on this later), to soy cheese, to edamame and soy yogurt.
Tofu and tempeh are made from soybeans and are found in the refrigerated section of the produce aisle at the grocery store. Tofu is made from curdled soybeans and pressed into a block, and packaged in water. It is fairly tasteless and takes on the taste of the foods with which it is cooked. For example, a stir-fry meal made with other vegetables such as garlic and onion, and seasonings like soy sauce or herbs, will make the tofu taste like those foods.
It comes in several forms — extra firm, firm, medium and soft or silken. The form determines how it can be cooked. Extra firm lends itself to grilling and frying, while silken tofu is more appropriate for smoothies and dips. Tempeh is made from fermented soybeans formed into a block and, because it is very firm, holds up well to baking and grilling.
Soy milk, found in the aisle with other nondairy milks such as almond, is not a part of the dairy food group since it does not come from an animal source. Although, if fortified with calcium, it can provide similar nutrient value as regular cow or goat milk, and can be a good alternative for people who are lactose-intolerant and cannot drink regular dairy milk.
Foods made from soy products are also found in the freezer section in the form of “burgers” or “nuggets” and are used as a meat replacement by those who prefer not to consume animal protein, such as beef or chicken. These are sometimes referred to as “veggie burgers” since they often have other vegetables in them such as onions, mushrooms and peppers along with soy, rice and nuts.
Soy foods have many nutritional benefits going for them. A 3-ounce piece of tofu contains 78 calories and 8.7 grams of protein, along with fiber, calcium and vitamins and minerals such as iron, potassium, zinc and vitamin B.
Soy foods are generally well-tolerated by most people. However, some people are allergic to soy foods and must avoid them. Symptoms of a soy allergy include coughing and itching. In severe cases, the person can go into anaphylaxis — a tightening of the throat and inability to breathe — which is life-threatening and requires immediate medical attention. People with this condition must avoid foods and drinks containing soy.
One recipe that makes a good after-school snack is to combine one cup of cottage cheese, one cup of silken tofu, six tablespoons of creamy natural peanut butter, two teaspoons vanilla and two tablespoons of honey. Place all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Chill for one hour. Serve with apple slices. As with most recipes, the tofu is undetectable, and the taste is similar to peanut butter pudding. Most children are surprised to find there is tofu in the dip and that they like it. Of course, make sure no one is allergic to soy or peanuts before serving the dip and children under the age of 2 should not consume foods containing honey.
For more ideas or recipes on how to serve and enjoy soy foods during National Soy Foods Month, go to the Oregon State University food hero website at www.foodhero.org.
Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.
