November is National Nutrition Month, a month devoted to evaluating our current nutritional “health” to see how it compares to the “gold standard” of nutrition — the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Dietary Guidelines for Americans for 2020-25. The USDA revises its guidelines every five years, and the current guidelines will be revised in 2025.
The guidelines are developed to help all Americans. The guidelines are evidence-based and scientific, designed to help people who are not just healthy, but people at risk of diet-related illnesses, such as diabetes, and those living with those diseases.
According to the dietaryguidleines.gov website, there are four overarching recommendations in the current 2020-25 edition. The key suggestions include limiting saturated fat intake, limiting sodium and added sugars and, if consumed, limiting alcoholic beverages to no more than two drinks a day for men and one for women.
The dietary guidelines focus on healthy eating across the life span and at every stage of life, and encourage eating nutrient-dense foods and beverages. In fact, the guidelines stress making food choices that are nutrient-dense the first choice since there is little leeway for additional calories that come from foods high in saturated fat and sugar. Approximately 85% of a person’s daily calorie intake should come from foods in the five food groups high in nutrients, which leaves only 15% allowed for foods containing added sugars or fats.
A nutrient-dense food is a food higher in nutrients relative to its number of calories. For example, a half-cup of cooked acorn squash would be considered a nutrient-dense food since it is high in Vitamin A (a nutrient important for eyesight), but low in calories (116 calories per cooked half-cup).
By contrast, a slice of chocolate cake would be considered a calorie-dense food since it has few, if any nutrients, but contains 340 calories in an average serving (one-twelfth of a nine-inch cake, according to the nutrition facts label on a cake mix box).
As the dietary guidelines state, it is about the overall pattern of eating, not just healthy choices once in a while or here and there. The focus is on the food and beverage choices a person makes over time, not just in isolated instances or occasions. This means that you can enjoy that piece of birthday cake or holiday pie when your everyday food choices are good.
It is unfortunate, but most Americans do not follow the dietary guidelines. In fact, most Americans make too many of their food choices from the protein and grain groups, and not enough from the fruits and vegetables food groups.
There are three key dietary initiatives Americans can use to guide their food and beverage choices. The first is to make their food and beverage choices from the five food groups: lean protein (including meat, eggs, nuts, and legumes), vegetables, fruits, low-fat or nonfat dairy products and gains (with half of those from the whole grain group). Fewer food and beverage choices should come from foods with saturated fat, added sugar (sodas, candy, etc.) and refined carbohydrates (cake, cookies, chips, etc.).
The second is to choose a variety of options from each food group; food groups have a variety of foods within each group. For example, vegetables are made up of five subgroups.
And finally, watch portion sizes. This will help with weight management.
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-25 are meant to be adaptable to personal tastes, cultural requirements, and budgetary needs. The guidelines provide a multitude of suggestions within each food group to avoid being prescriptive. This allows everyone to “make it their own” by choosing healthy foods according to what they like and need.
During National Nutrition Month, which dietary guideline suggestions will you adopt to improve your nutrition?
Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.
