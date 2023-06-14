June marks the official start of summer. The season is full of outdoor activities, family get-togethers and hours spent in the summer sun. While the sun is a life-giving source of light and warmth, it can wreak havoc on our skin. And FYI: tanning beds are no better than laying out on the beach.
According to the Skin Cancer Foundation website, the numbers speak for themselves. One in five Americans will get skin cancer by the age of 70. If you have had five or more sunburns in your life, your risk for melanoma doubles.
Skin cancer is called “the cancer you can see” and is the most common cancer in the United States and the world. More people are diagnosed with skin cancer in the U.S. than all other cancers combined, with about 9,500 people being diagnosed daily. Three million Americans are diagnosed with the disease yearly.
Sun damage is cumulative, and an estimated 80% to 90% of skin’s aging is caused by the sun.
There are three types of skin cancer — basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), and melanoma. BCC is the most common form of skin cancer and originates in the skin’s basal cells. It presents as a flesh-colored, pearl-like bump, or patch of skin. SCC is the second most common. These two skin cancers, BCC and SCC, are considered nonmelanoma cancers. Approximately 90 percent of these skin cancers are associated with ultraviolet radiation from the sun.
Melanoma in situ (noninvasive) is confined to the epidermis or top layer of the skin. Invasive melanoma penetrates the epidermis to the second layer of skin. Melanomas begin in the skin’s pigment cells. It can appear as a new mole or an existing mole that has changed color, size, or shape.
Indoor tanning is just as harmful as outdoor tanning. The exposure to ultraviolet light is a proven human carcinogen. UV tanning devices were reclassified by the Food and Drug Administration in 2014 from a Class I risk (low) to a Class II risk (moderate to high). They can emit UV radiation 10 to 15 times higher than the sun at its peak intensity.
Twenty states plus the District of Columbia that have banned indoor tanning for those younger than 18. Oregon and Washington ban indoor tanning to anyone younger than 18 without a prescription.
More than 419,000 cases of skin cancer attributed to indoor tanning are diagnosed in the United States each year.
Further, the Skin Cancer Foundation states that women who have ever tanned indoors are six times more likely to be diagnosed with melanoma in their 20s than those who have never tanned indoors at all ages; the more women tan indoors the more likely they are to develop melanoma.
So, when it comes to tanning beds: Just say no!
The question, then, is what can a person do to protect themselves from the damaging rays of the sun? It turns out there are several things that should be done on a daily basis to avoid sun damage.
First, wear clothing that covers your entire body — long sleeves, high necklines, sunglasses that shield against UV rays, and a wide-brim hat that protects your ears, neck, and face. When it comes to clothing, look for labels that have a UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) number on them. The number indicates what fraction of the sun’s UV rays can penetrate the fabric. A shirt with UFP 50 means 1/50th of the sun’s UV radiation will reach your skin.
Of course, staying out of the sun during the hours when the sun is at its most intense — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — and seeking shade is the best plan of action. However, despite shady spots, the sun’s UV rays can reflect off water, sand, glass and concrete so seek shady spots that are away from these materials.
It is imperative to wear sunscreen every day, even on cloudy days or doing winter activities. The best sunscreen is one you will use. Most people make the mistake of not applying enough sunscreen or not applying it often enough. Sunscreen should be applied liberally and evenly. It should be reapplied every two hours or after sweating or swimming. Sunscreens should be labeled SPF 30 or higher, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. SPF stands for sun protection factor: For example, an SPF of 15 means if the sunscreen is applied following directions, it would take 15 times longer for the sun’s UVB rays to redden your skin than if you weren’t wearing sunscreen.
Also look for a broad-screen sunscreen, one that protects against UVA and UVB rays and one that is water resistant.
Dr. Sarah Peterson, family nurse practitioner at Peterson Primary Care, said, “evidence shows using a daily (sunscreen) helps slow down skin’s aging process. It prevents premature aging due to sun exposure.”
Finally, do a monthly skin self-exam from head to toe, looking for changes in your skin, new moles or spots or changes in size or color of an existing mole. Schedule an annual exam with a dermatologist, more frequently if something looks suspicious or you have any risk factors.
Peterson said she treats skin conditions and changes in conditions of the skin, on a daily basis. Also, she can do full body skin cancer screenings.
By following these simple suggestions from the Skin Cancer Foundation, you can avoid the aging harmful rays of the sun and maintain healthy, youthful skin.
