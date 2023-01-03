Tea Plant

Tea leaves are seen in this file photograph. Legend has it that tea as a beverage dates back almost 5,000 years. January is National Hot Tea Month.

 Kana Oliver, File Photo

A cup of hot tea and a good book by the fire. What better way to beat the bitter chill of winter in Wallowa County?

But teas do more than just chase away the winter blues and shivers. Teas contain antioxidant properties and can help the immune system. There are a seemingly endless variety of flavors of teas, and ways to drink them. Most of us have heard of black tea, green tea and herbal teas. But did you know there are also white, yellow and red teas?

———

Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.