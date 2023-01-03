A cup of hot tea and a good book by the fire. What better way to beat the bitter chill of winter in Wallowa County?
But teas do more than just chase away the winter blues and shivers. Teas contain antioxidant properties and can help the immune system. There are a seemingly endless variety of flavors of teas, and ways to drink them. Most of us have heard of black tea, green tea and herbal teas. But did you know there are also white, yellow and red teas?
January is National Hot Tea Month. What, though, caused someone to want to put leaves into a cup and pour boiling water over them and let them set there for a minute and then drink the resulting beverage?
According to legend, in 2737 B.C., a Chinese emperor was sitting under a tree, waiting for his servant to boil some water for drinking when some tea leaves blew into the hot water. The emperor happened to be a well-known herbalist and so he decided to leave the leaves in the hot water. He tasted the resulting infusion and loved the taste and that is how tea was born!
Tea is packed with antioxidants. These help protect the body from toxins. Tea has less caffeine than coffee, which means many people can drink it without suffering the negative effects caffeine sometimes causes (that jittery feeling). According to the website, www.tealeafed.com, there appears to be a correlation between tea-drinking and heart health, with research showing people who drink tea have a 20% less chance of having a stroke or heart attack than those who don’t. Plain tea is also calorie-free.
According to Dr. Dheena Sadik, a dietitian and nutritionist, in an article called “Types of Tea: From A to Z,” posted on the aforementioned website, there are six true teas. What distinguishes a true tea from an herbal tea is that a true tea comes from the camellia sinensis plant, or tea plant. The six teas are black, green, white, pu erh, oolong and yellow. Herbal teas are generally made from the flowers, leaves, bark and roots of a plant.
Black tea is oxidized (exposed to air), which turns the leaves dark. The leaves are then fermented, heated and sometimes crushed to bring out their flavor. Green teas do not go through the same oxidation process, so green tea leaves retain their green color. Teas such as Earl Grey, English Breakfast and Irish Breakfast teas are considered blends since they have other ingredients added to them besides black tea. Earl Grey, for example, contains bergamot oil. Chai tea is also considered a blend since it contains spices such as cardamom and cloves.
Purists drink their tea plain, while some people like to drink their tea with a little lemon, or milk and sugar. Sometimes the addition of these components will actually alter the taste of the tea and in some cases counteract the natural benefits of the tea, as in the case of green tea.
Teas can also be flavored with extracts, or the oils of flowers or fruits. In other instances, the teas are flavored with inclusions, or the addition of blossoms or fruit is added to the tea for flavoring.
Herbal teas are made from any flower, root, bark, stem or leaf of an edible plant. There are several well-known herbal teas, peppermint, chamomile and ginger to name a few; these are often used for sleep and to sooth digestive troubles.
Teas come in several forms. Tea bags, loose leaf and powder are the three typical forms in which tea is found. Loose tea is tea leaves that are almost completely whole; they have not been cut in any way. With this type of tea, you need a strainer of some type. Often high-end Chinese and Japanese teas are only found in this form. These teas are minimally processed and can be steeped more efficiently thus releasing their more delicate flavors.
Teas in bags are obviously more convenient and often less expensive than their loose cousins. According to Sadik, the final form of tea — powder — is probably the most convenient and least messy of the three forms of tea, but often offers an inferior taste experience. This may mean you have to add quite a bit of milk or sugar to make it palatable, she says.
As with other foods and beverages, you may find claims are made about the health benefits of tea. Such claims should be taken with caution. Claims that tea will help with weight loss, for example, may or may not be true. Some teas may have harmful ingredients added to them, according to Sadik.
However you take your tea, the world of teas offers many different ways to keep the winter cold at bay until spring arrives.
Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.
