Pen and paper

A handwritten note or letter to a friend is a special treat in a world that’s dominated by email.

 Mike McInally/Wallowa County Chieftain

As 2022 draws to a close, we are approaching the end of almost three years of a pandemic when we could not see friends and loved ones and personal communication, by necessity, took a back seat. The art of writing a letter, became, well…a lost art.

When was the last time you took pen in hand, looked at a piece of paper or stationery, and thought to yourself, “I will write a letter to a friend”? I still write letters. Yes, I am that old-fashioned in that respect. I love the feel of a pen in my hand, and I like to imagine the possibilities of a blank sheet of paper. I have written notes and letters by hand for decades, ever since my mother made me write my first thank-you note (by the way, another lost art) to my grandparents for my Christmas presents. Even when all I could do was spell my name in crayon.

