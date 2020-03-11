Raising awareness about organ donation will be the focus of an assembly at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, held by Joseph Charter Schools junior high FCCLA at the school.
The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America assembly, which is open to the public, will be held in the Rhonda Shirley practice gym. Students in the eighth through 12 grades will attend.
It will feature community members who have received or have donated organs, as well as guests from Donate Life, a nonprofit group dedicated to increasing organ donation. The students also will tell the story of Katie Morgan, a Joseph woman who is waiting for a kidney transplant. Part of her story was featured in a Feb. 5 Chieftain article on kidney dialysis.
The assembly, during which all four JCS junior high FCCLA students will speak, is part of a continued project focused on organ donation. Previously, the group raised over $1,100 through bake sales to assist a community member cover costs associated with a needed organ transplant.
