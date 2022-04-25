JOSEPH — The Joseph Charter School Drama Club made a return to the stage, Thursday, April 21, with a performance of “Matthews Manor,” written and co-directed by JCS senior Piper Larison.
Danielle Weaver, the JCS teacher who heads the club and the drama program, said the event marks a revival of the program after years without one.
“Although the drama program at Joseph Charter was kickstarted by Weaver and seniors Jacob Gross and Chase Murray in 2020, this play was the first performance for a live audience due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions,” Weaver said in a press release.
Weaver said about 60-70 people turned out for the performance about a wealthy, dysfunctional family who attend a dinner party put on by a self-centered daughter-in-law who plans to murder her father and mother-in-law for an inheritance. This doesn’t go as planned and the plot fails, but someone else murders the targeted couple.
Weaver said the performance brought out several factors.
“This performance was a great way to not only introduce the new program, but to showcase the talent of young Wallowa County actors and actresses as well as the clever writing and skilled directing of Larison,” Weaver said.
“This has been such a great opportunity and the community has helped support us from the beginning,” Larison said April 22, regarding the previous night’s turnout.
“I am just in awe of how hard each of these students have worked to put on a great show,” Weaver said.
She said the troupe plans its next performance for this fall, although no ideas for a script have yet been drafted.
“We want to maintain the course where students and instructors write plays to help keep them original and creative,” Weaver said.
She expressed her pride in and appreciation to all involved and particularly the students being recognized for their work in front of a group.
“I am constantly in tears from laughter; these folks are amazing to work with,” she said. “They have been so patient and resilient throughout the years of obstacles, and it’s all paying off for us now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.