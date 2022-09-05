JOSEPH — Dona Miller of Joseph is one of 48 artists from around the Inland Northwest who will be featured Saturday, Sept. 24, in the 15th annual Little Spokane River Artist Studio tour, according to a press release.

The one-day, outdoor show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in North Spokane in the Little Spokane River Valley.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.