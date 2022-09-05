JOSEPH — Dona Miller of Joseph is one of 48 artists from around the Inland Northwest who will be featured Saturday, Sept. 24, in the 15th annual Little Spokane River Artist Studio tour, according to a press release.
The one-day, outdoor show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in North Spokane in the Little Spokane River Valley.
The artists will be “selling original artwork at five studios that are close enough to allow art collectors to visit all five studios during the day,” tour host Gina Freuen said in the release.
Freuen said the show will include many familiar, acclaimed artists, including Sheila Evans, this year’s MAC Artfest Best of Show award winner, as well as LR Montgomery, Jill Smith, Gay Waldman, studio host Victoria Brace, Rick Davis, Robin Kahn and Linnea Tobias, who was selected to create this year’s limited-edition show poster.
Miller is one of the 12 new artists from across the region to be included. They include: Maggie Andersen, James Barrett, John Franek, CJ Morrison, Karlene Schoedel, Molly Sims, all from Spokane; Linda Ballard from Longview, Washington; Denny Gorup from Hope, Idaho; Susan Hedstrand from Rice, Washington; David Hutchens from Clark Fork, Idaho; and Larry Phan from Kalispell, Montana.
As part of its commitment to give back to the community, a limited-edition, Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour poster will again be on sale, and the tour has a goal to donate $1,000 to Spokane Public Radio. The poster will be unveiled in early September.
The Tour also welcomes two nonprofits this year: Project Lift Up and Full Circle Equine Rehabilitation Center.
This year’s show will be held at the working studios of Collista K Studio, 21415 N. Panorama Road in Colbert; Denise Steen Studio, 15409 N. Little Spokane Drive; Victoria Brace Studio, 15413 N. Lantern Lane; Gina Freuen Studio, 15205 N. Shady Slope Road; and Jill Smith Studio, 15221 N. Shady Slope Road, all in Spokane.
Admission is free and ample free parking is available at each studio location. Information about each artist, driving directions and a downloadable map are available on the website: www.LittleSpokaneStudios.com.
