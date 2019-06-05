About 30 volunteers, ages 5 to 75, turned out on National Trails Day, Saturday, June 1, for the first 2019 Joseph Branch Trail Consortium cleanup day. The JBTC had permission from WURR (Wallowa Union Railroad) to spruce things up along their right of way between Joseph and Enterprise.
The cleanup crew started in Joseph and walked and worked their way to Enterprise. They also arranged shuttles to pick up tired hikers — and a consequential amount of industrial debris, old, snarled fencing, and other finds — at road crossings.
“We pulled weeds and picked up some debris and old wire,” said JBTC board member Jacob Losby. “There wasn’t much actual trash. But we did pull quite a bit of houndstongue and dealt with some scotch thistle. It’s a big corridor. We’re happy to do anything we can do to help manage it.”
The JBTC has done an annual cleanup hike in early June for several years. In the future, they hope to schedule cleanups more frequently. “It would be great to do a cleanup in early fall,” Losby said. “Everyone’s busy this time of year. A lot of people can’t do the cleanup walk now. It would be good to do another cleanup when people had more time.”
