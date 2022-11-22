JOSEPH — Three chapter members and their adviser traveled to Columbus, Ohio, earlier this month for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America fall conference, adviser Lisa Collier said.

Rhyson Collier, FCCLA’s Oregon state president; Lauren McBurney, FCCLA Oregon state vice president of development; and Camdyn Weer, Joseph Charter School FCCLA vice president of events, along with Collier made a commitment last year to attend the fall conference. The group achieved that goal Nov. 9-13.

