PENDLETON —Addie Kilgore, of Joseph, will reign as queen over the 112th Pendleton Round-Up Sept. 14-17, 2022.
Kilgore is the 23-year-old daughter of Wes and Sherri Kilgore. She was the valedictorian of the 2017 high school class at Joseph Charter School where she was a three-sport athlete and earned multiple honors while participating in FFA, drama, visual arts and National Honor Society. She is a 2021 graduate of Oregon State University, where she majored in speech communication and business marketing. She is currently about to start graduate school, where she will earn her master’s degree in elementary education.
Kilgore’s horse journey started at the age of 5 when she got her first pony from her grandparents. Her passion and love for horses has never ceased.
In 2015, she became the ninth family member to serve in the court of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo and had the honor of serving as one of the Pendleton Round-Up princesses in 2019, continuing her love for horses and following in the footsteps of seven other family women who have served before her.
“Being queen of the Pendleton Round-Up is a privilege of a lifetime and I am so grateful to be a part of the Round-Up family, history and continued tradition,” she said.
Notably, three of Kilgore’s relatives also have been inducted into the Pendleton Round-Up Hall of Fame, including John Spain, Bonnie Tucker-Blankenship and Harley Tucker.
“Being able to honor my family’s background combined with the amazing heritage and traditions of the Pendleton Round-Up is one of the greatest honors that I have ever had,” Kilgore said. “I was raised in an environment that mimics the cowboy way; a strong work ethic, a love and commitment to family, a respect for animals and kindness.”
Queen Addie will share her reign with four well-qualified princesses selected from a wide field of applicants.
Princess Brooklynn Been, of Pendleton, is the 19-year-old daughter of Curtis and Jaime Been. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 2020 as a member of the National Honor Society and made the honor roll. Been is currently attending Washington State University where she is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Her involvement within her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, and nursing clubs have helped her grow as a leader in the college setting.
She proved her showing skills through 4-H and FFA by showing sheep for seven years. Her riding experiences started at a very young age where she would compete at the Mustangers playdays. Throughout her high school career, she was very involved in high school rodeo where she competed in various events, pole bending being her favorite where she qualified multiple times for state finals.
“I loved being a part of the rodeo world where everyone helps each other out even while competing against one another,” Been said.
Her father made many appearances at the Pendleton Round-Up competing in steer wrestling.
Been has grown up around the rodeo setting whether it’s watching her dad compete or herself competing. At a young age, her mother also was a princess on the Philomath Frolic Rodeo court and was very involved behind the scenes for the Happy Canyon show.
“I am so excited to have the opportunity to be a princess on this year’s round-up court and cannot wait to represent not only my hometown rodeo, but the best rodeo in the world,” Been said.
Princess Cloe Davis, of Adams, is the 19-year-old daughter of Berk and Cindy Davis.
She is pursuing a degree in agriculture at Blue Mountain Community College. She is a dean’s list student and represents the school as an athlete on the volleyball team and as the associated student government vice president.
Davis graduated from Weston McEwen High School where she was actively involved as a three-sport athlete, honors student and FFA member. She earned her FFA State Degree, was her chapter’s acting president and was awarded the DEKALB Agriculture Accomplish Award. Cloe continues to pursue her passion for agriculture with her work at the Oregon State University Agriculture Research Station.
Davis comes from a family with a rich history of involvement in the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon, including court royalty, directors, volunteers and rodeo participants. Davis continues this tradition with her own involvement as a participant in the Happy Canyon Pageant, as a pennant bearer and as a 1910 Room volunteer.
She has been horseback since before she could walk and rode in her first Westward Ho! Parade at just 18 months old. She learned her horsemanship skills from growing up on her family’s farm and ranch, helping work cattle and from barrel racing competitively. She was a member of the Valley Girls Barrel Racing Association and Pioneer Posse. She also helped in the breeding and raising of the horses she will be using for this year’s Pendleton Round-Up.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to represent an association that celebrates the Western way of life and the people that keep it alive every day,” Davis said.
Princess Madeline Hales of Pendleton is the 20-year-old daughter of Mark and JoAnna Hales.
She is a 2020 graduate of Pendleton High School. While in high school, she was a member of National Honor Society, Leadership Program and won back-to-back OSAA State Dance and Drill championships. She is currently a sophomore at OSU, where she is on the honor roll and pursuing a degree in marketing.
The Pendleton Round-Up has always been a significant part of Hales’ life starting with attending her first show at just 9 months old. She has been volunteering at the rodeo for many years, most notably helping with set-up, take-down and riding in parades. Hales comes from a long line of past round-up royalty and directors that includes her great-grandfather, grandfather, grandmother, father, mother, aunt, uncle and cousins. Her Grandpa Bob and Great-Grandpa John are past presidents of the Pendleton Round-Up and inductees of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame.
In 2021, Hales had the privilege of riding the most recent Hall of Fame inductee, Badger, in the Westward Ho! Parade. This was a particularly special moment for her and the family, as she had grown up next door to Badger and watched him in countless round-ups.
Hales grew up on the family wheat farm outside Adams, where she spends her summers working harvest. In her free time, she enjoys riding her horse, Willow, through the family wheat fields and looks forward to riding her in the grand entry come the second week of September.
“This year will mark 30 years since my mom was a round-up princess and I am truly honored to be able to follow in her footsteps and represent the round-up, my hometown and my family. Let’er Buck!’’
Princess Alexa Marandas, of Sauvie Island, is the 19-year-old daughter of Steve Marandas and the late Johna Marandas.
She grew up in the rural farm community of Sauvie Island and has spent all of her summers since childhood in Long Creek. Marandas graduated Lincoln High School in 2020 where she was inducted into the National Honors Society, was on the varsity track and equestrian teams and was the editor of the school yearbook. She is now a sophomore at Oregon State University and is pursuing an honors degree in biology with a focus on preveterinary medicine. At OSU, she serves as the president of the three-day eventing team, and is in the Honors College’s preveterinary scholars program.
Marandas is most at home horseback; whether she is helping on the family ranch or competing in the sport of three-day eventing you can almost always find her with her horses. She has many equine-related accomplishments, including multiple 4-H grand champion titles, many local level top placings, several national championship qualifications and her USPC HA Certification.
Her family’s involvement at the round-up began with her great-grandparents, Bob and Betty Byer. Combined, they have 75 years of round-up volunteerism under their belts, eight of which Bob spent on the board of directors. In 2013, the Byers were the grand marshals of the round-up.
“Keeping the sport of rodeo and the Western way of life alive have always been very important to me,” Marandas said. “I am so honored and excited to serve on this court and do my part in preserving what we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.