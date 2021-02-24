JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is now offering a wide variety of art supplies, according to a press release.
Included are a wide range of coloring books, art pens, coloring and drawing pencils, paints, sketchbooks, workbooks, paintbrushes and much more.
The shop has supplies for kids of all ages, adults, beginners and advanced artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.