JOSEPH — The donor-appreciation event planned at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture has been postponed, according to a press release on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Given current restrictions on gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers felt unable to hold the event indoors, where it seemed more appropriate.
“This certainly won’t be the last event held in honor of our supporters,” Kellee Sheehy, development director, said in the release. “And while it's definitely disappointing, a celebration of the purchase of our building will feel much more celebratory when we’re able to have it IN the building.”
The event was to be held in September to thank donors and other supporters for their help in the purchase of the center’s building that was accomplished June 23.
She reminds those who appreciate art, culture and each other, that “This too shall pass".
The center will provide notice when the event can be rescheduled.
