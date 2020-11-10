JOSEPH — The “Brown Bag” gatherings hosted by the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture are planned for the next three weeks and held at noon on Tuesdays.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the events are held virtually. Visit https://josephy.org/brown-bags/ and follow the link to register for the Nov. 17 Brown Bag. Participants must preregister.
Upcoming Brown Bags are:
• Nov. 17: From There to Here: Understanding White Nationalism. A conversation with Elinor Langer, Leonard Zeskind and Steven Wasserstrom.
• Nov. 24: Parkinson's Disease, with Marky Pitts, Mike Koloski, and Eileen Trudeau.
• Dec. 1: Wallowa County Photo Club Exhibit & Photographers, with Jane Glesne and Linda Bauck.
