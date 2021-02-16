JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is launching the Key to Our Future capital campaign to purchase, renovate and expand its building at 403 Main Street in Joseph.
The campaign is focused on making the Josephy Center a permanent home for arts and culture in Wallowa County, as well as restoring and expanding the center to enhance visitor experience and fit the growing needs of the community.
The campaign is set up in phases: Phase One focuses on the building purchase, which it now leases, as well as completing critical safety repairs and accessibility for all. Phase Two focuses on the renovation and expansion of the building.
Visit https://preview.tinyurl.com/JosephyDonate to learn more about donating to the campaign. To donate visit josephy.org or mail a check to P.O. Box 949, Joseph, OR 97846.
